Tyran Stokes, a 6-foot-7 forward from powerhouse Rainier Beach in Seattle, Washington, has the tools to be a game-changer for any college basketball program and a potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

His top-three choices started out with the Oregon Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks. Since the beginning of 2026, the Vanderbilt Commodores and now the nearby Washington Huskies have entered the conversation for the top high school recruit in the 2026 class.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) assistant coach Jamal Crawford with forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Many believe that Stokes will end up choosing a Nike school (like Oregon, Kentucky, and Vanderbilt; Kansas and Washington are Adidas) because he signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the famous apparel company. He put that idea to rest when speaking with On3's Joe Tipton at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, the home of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Stokes also pointed out that No. 1 2025 NBA Draft pick and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg played with the Duke Blue Devils, a Nike school, in college despite being signed on with New Balance through NIL.

“Everyone knows it’s a Nike school (Oregon). I’m signed to Nike, but that doesn’t really do anything for me as trying to go to the NBA. They (Oregon) told me I can come in, Jackson (Shelstad) can go hoop,” Stokes told On3.

It's worth noting that Ducks junior lead guard Jackson Shelstad may miss the rest of the 2025-26 season with a hand injury that has been nagging him since the offseason. His decision to return to school for one more run is quite a distance away.

Jan 17, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks starting guard Jackson Shelstad (3) on the bench with an injury before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

How that impacts Stokes' larger-than-life decision is yet to be seen. Stokes also pointed out with On3's Tipton that he's still waiting to see how all the schools he's considering finish out their seasons and how the transfer portal is navigated by each.

"Some teams might start off great, finish off bad. Some teams might start off badly and finish off strong. It really just depends on how people’s seasons go, how the portal ends up," Stokes continued. "I can’t rush a decision like this. It’s probably the biggest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life."

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei forward Zain Majeed (1) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hoophall Classic

At the 2026 Hoophall Classic on Jan. 18, Stokes scored 37 points on 11-of-25 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, five assists, five steals, and three blocks in the overtime victory over Bishop McNamara in Maryland.

He showed off his powerful approach to the game on both sides of the ball. Stokes can score at a high clip on all three levels. Alongside the son of NBA legend Jamal Crawford, 2029 guard JJ Crawford, the pair have led the No. 19-ranked high school basketball team in Rainer Beach to a 15-1 overall record thus far with wins over Duncanville in Texas and Mater Dei in California.

The only downside of Stokes' play is his inability to keep his opinion to himself with the referees and opposing crowds. He has been known to let his emotions and body language get the best of him in the past.

Oregon coach Dana Altman calls for a player on the bench during the second against Michigan at Matthew Knight Arena Jan. 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon's 2026 Recruiting Class

Ducks coach Dana Altman's 2025-26 group has had a disastrous season with an 8-11 overall record, 1-7 in Big Ten Conference play. That puts Oregon in a tie for second-to-last out of the 18 teams in the Big Ten standings. The Ducks have lost their last five meetings.

Luckily for Altman, he has put together a 2026 recruiting class to look forward to that currently ranks No. 16 amongst all other college basketball programs (per Rivals). He has signed four-star forward Tahj Ariza, the son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza, and holds a commitment from three-star forward Kendre Harrison, who plans on also playing tight end for football coach Dan Lanning.

Ariza ranks No. 18 nationally and No. 7 for his position. As for Harrison, he places at No. 121 nationally and No. 13 at the same position. This 2026 group of talent coming to Eugene, along with Stokes, could potentially make for the best freshman trio in the nation next season.