Oregon Football Hosting Impressive Lineup of Recruits, Multiple 5-Star Prospects
Coach Dan Lanning continues to draw in top-tier recruits from across the country for the last weekend for official visits.
Within this group, the Ducks welcomes several 5-star prospects. Overall, Oregon hosts a total of 17 recruits, 16 of whom are ranked in the top 300 overall, and seven in the top 100 nationally. So don’t be surprised if, after the weekend is over, Lanning and his staff will officially welcome some exceptionally talented athletes.
Here are just a few that stand out in this class.
Dakorien Mroore is currently ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country. Moore’s choice seems to have boiled down to four teams: Oregon, LSU, Texas, and Ohio State. His ranking is well deserved considering his junior year in high school. He finished with over 1500 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran a 10.4 in the 100-meter dash. Not only is Moore fast, but he also has the ability to create separation—a key element to become a top-notch receiver in the Big Ten Conference.
Another wideout that deserves attention is Dallas Wilson, a 5-star receiver from Florida. In the mix for his talents are the in-state schools Florida, Florida State and Miami. While the Ducks already have a commitment from Wilson, these other schools will continue to work on a flip. The fact that Wilson is back in Oregon after completing his other official visits bodes well for the Ducks.
The next prospect of interest is 5-star linebacker from Texas Jonah Williams. This defensive star stands out due to the fact that he can play many different positions on the field. Williams is a modern era linebacker and is often compared to former Duck star and Chicago Bears draft pick Noah Sewell. While the similarities between the two are clear, Williams brings an ability to take on blocks and work in open space.
Recruited as an athlete, Michael Terry from Texas is one of the more unique players in the 2025 class. Those who have seen him believe he could play multiple positions, including tight end, wide receiver, running back, edge rusher, and defensive back. Terry has offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Baylor, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Purdue, and Texas, to name just a few.
The next 5-star performer is Ohio native and safety Trey McNutt. The battle for his services is mostly with Ohio State. Of course, that isn’t his only option as McNutt has received offers from a wide range or programs, including Florida, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Georgia, along with most teams in the Big Ten, like Oregon, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Purdue. Obviously, an understatement that this is a coveted football player. The Ducks value his athleticism and ability to play multiple positions. This may be a long shot for Oregon, but getting McNutt to Eugene can’t hurt.
Our last highlighted player is super athlete DJ Pickett, a cornerback from Florida. He shines in four sports: football, baseball, track and field, and basketball. Pickett is projected as a cornerback or a safety. With his length and speed, he has the tools to cover receivers and get to the boundaries. He currently holds offers from LSU, Georgia, Miami, Florida, and, of course, the Ducks. Right now, it appears LSU is the frontrunner but a good visit to Eugene this weekend could move Oregon into contention for Pickett’s services.
While Lanning and his assistant coaches have an excellent track record in finding and signing talented football players, he is not likely to get all those he wants. However, the Ducks are trending and could easily end up with a top five 2025 recruiting class. This all points to building a national championship program, something that Ducks’ fans covet more than anything.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.