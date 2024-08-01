Quarterback Justin Herbert Suffers Foot Injury, In Boot At LA Chargers Training Camp
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a foot injury at Los Angeles Chargers training camp. After yesterday's practice, Herbert was diagnosed with plantar fascia in his right foot, according to the team.
Herbert is in a walking boot. He is expected to be in the boot for two weeks but should be ready for the start of the NFL regular season.
The Chargers first regular season game is on September 8th, vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in a AFC West division showdown.
Hopefully, this injury is just a setback and can be overcome by Herbert.
2024 is supposed to be a bounce back season for Herbert who had his 2023 season end prematurely due to a finger injury. After missing the final four games of last season, Herbert finished with 3,134 yards passing, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Herbert had started 62 straight games, the second-longest active streak by a quarterback, behind only Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
Chargers new head coach Jim Harbaugh has referred to Herbert as a 'crown jewel' in the NFL.
Harbaugh and Herbert hope to turn around the team that went 5-12 last season. Harbaugh has promised to deliver championships to the Chargers and Herbert is happy with the breath of fresh air and change.
"He's a competitor. He's done such a great job of taking this team and getting them to where he wants us to go," Herbert said. "He's won wherever he's at and he's a guy that people want to follow and play for. Really excited to get to play for him."
"It's been an honor to play for him so far and to share that quarterback room with him. He's definitely a very intelligent, committed and competitive guy. He wants to win whatever he's playing."