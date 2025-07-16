Severe Punishment Revealed For Golfer Wyndham Clark's U.S. Open Incident
During the U.S. Open in June, former Oregon Ducks golfer Wyndham Clark allegedly destroyed several lockers at the Oakmont Country Club. One month following the incident, U.S. Open sources confirmed Clak has been banned from one of the most historic locker rooms.
Per ESPN, Oakmont Country Club president John Lynch said there were multiple discussions with the United States Golf Association and the club’s board, leading to Clark’s ban. With concerns from the members of the country club, Clark has been officially banned.
“Several of you have inquired about the situation involving Wyndham Clark and the steps being taken in response to his recent behavior,” Lynch wrote in a letter sent to members of the country club. “Following multiple discussions with the USGA and the OCC Board, a decision has been made that Mr. Clark will no longer be permitted on OCC property.”
“This decision will remain in effect unless formally reconsidered and approved by the Board.”
There are ways for the former Oregon golfer to lift the ban, per Lynch. In order to return to Oakmont Country Club, Clark must pay for damages, making a “meaningful contribution” to a charity selected by the country club’s board, and Clark will have to undergo counseling or anger management therapy.
The incident during the U.S. Open came not long after the 2025 PGA Championship at QuailHollow when Clark threw his club, snapping off the driver head. To make matters worse, Clark broke a T-Mobile sign, which is his sponsor.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Job Security Ranked: Luke Fickell, Lincoln Riley Hot Seat?
MORE: Elite Linebacker Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?
MORE: Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin Reveals Finalists, Sets Commitment Date
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bryson Beaver Skyrockets Over Ryder Lyons: Recruiting Rankings
Following the incident in Oakmont and with the repeated behavior within the past year, there were calls for Clark to be suspended not just from members of the country club but also from fans of the sport.
“I’ve had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year, some lows,” Clark told reporters at the Travelers Championship. “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened. But I’d also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of the year and things that come up.”
Oakmont Country Club will not host another U.S. Open until 2033. While Clark is banned, there are ways he can lift it if he wants to return to one of the most historic country clubs.
Clark joined the Oregon Ducks in 2016, when he shot a season-low 65 in the second round of the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. His Debut with the Ducks was at the Nike Golf Collegiate Invitational, where he finished in second place. After spending one season with the Oregon Ducks, Clark moved on to play professionally.
Clark has had an up-and-down career since he last won the U.S. Open two years ago in Los Angeles. This season, he made the top ten in just one of 15 tournaments. In both the first and second rounds, Clark shot a four-over 74. His eight-over score missed the cut by one stroke, and he bogeyed his final hole of the day, missing the cut.
After missing the cut in June, Clark, who is 33 years old and still wants to keep playing, will be looking to turn his career back around for the better after a tough couple of months.