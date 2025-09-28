Oregon Ducks Taunt Penn State Student Section After Intense Win In White Out
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks secured one of the more memorable wins for the program over the past seasons on Saturday night in Happy Valley with a thrilling 30-24 double overtime win against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.
Oregon had to battle through the intensity of the White Out all night in a game that featured some major emotional swings. The Ducks were up 17-3 in the fourth quarter and seemed primed for an easy win before Penn State rallied and forced overtime.
But in the end, the Ducks got the last laugh.
Oregon Ducks Wave Goodbye to Penn State Students
A slew of Oregon players wasted no time running over to the Penn State student section right after Dillon Thieneman's game-sealing interception in the second overtime. Thieneman led the way, shushing the fans as he ran over with the football in hand.
Once they got there, a few obscene gestures were exchanged between the players and students and some small items appeared to be thrown from the crowd.
Overall, the message was clear: good riddance and goodbye.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Star Transfer Running Back Didn't Travel With Team to Penn State Game
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win
MORE: How Oregon's Upset Win Over Penn State Impacts James Franklin's Reputation
Some of the notable Oregon players to join Thieneman in the end zone included wide receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., tight end Jamari Johnson, defensive back Na'eem Offord, quarterback Luke Moga and more.
Offord, a five-star true freshman wearing No. 14, can be seen throwing up an obscene gesture toward the crowd.
What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said About The White Out
After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave credit to Penn State's players but didn't exactly acknowledge the impact the crowd had on the game.
"This is a huge growth moment for our entire team," Lanning said. "Because that crowd's probably worth seven points, and they really weren't tonight. I didn't feel that. ... The only time we really struggled was when we beat ourselves. We said it was going to be a battle. We had to figure out what worked, but they handled this environment, and it ended up not being a factor for our team."
“We said the White Out was going to be a white canvas for us today,” Lanning continued. “We get an opportunity to paint our masterpiece.”
Lanning could be seen mouthing "it's over" on the sidelines after Oregon took a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter. Luckily for him, that moment didn't come back to bite him and the Ducks.
Oregon Heads Into Much-Needed Bye Week Before Indiana
After such an emotional win, the Ducks will now have a week to reset and get some rest before another ranked matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are 5-0 after a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Indiana demolished then-No. 9 Illinois 63-10 on Sept. 20 and is clearly a formidable threat in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is playing like a Heisman Trophy candidate.
Indiana is also on a bye, meaning both teams will have ample time to prepare for the matchup at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.