Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Taunt Penn State Student Section After Intense Win In White Out

Multiple Oregon Ducks players wasted no time celebrating the thrilling overtime win against the Penn State Nittany Lions by heading straight over to the student section. Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman intercepted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar for the walk-off win.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison, left and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq celebrate a touchdown by Davison as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks secured one of the more memorable wins for the program over the past seasons on Saturday night in Happy Valley with a thrilling 30-24 double overtime win against the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Oregon had to battle through the intensity of the White Out all night in a game that featured some major emotional swings. The Ducks were up 17-3 in the fourth quarter and seemed primed for an easy win before Penn State rallied and forced overtime.

But in the end, the Ducks got the last laugh.

Oregon Ducks Wave Goodbye to Penn State Students

Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A slew of Oregon players wasted no time running over to the Penn State student section right after Dillon Thieneman's game-sealing interception in the second overtime. Thieneman led the way, shushing the fans as he ran over with the football in hand.

Once they got there, a few obscene gestures were exchanged between the players and students and some small items appeared to be thrown from the crowd.

Overall, the message was clear: good riddance and goodbye.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Star Transfer Running Back Didn't Travel With Team to Penn State Game

MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Sheds Tears With Will Stein After Penn State Win

MORE: How Oregon's Upset Win Over Penn State Impacts James Franklin's Reputation

Some of the notable Oregon players to join Thieneman in the end zone included wide receiver Dakorien Moore, defensive back Brandon Finney Jr., tight end Jamari Johnson, defensive back Na'eem Offord, quarterback Luke Moga and more.

Offord, a five-star true freshman wearing No. 14, can be seen throwing up an obscene gesture toward the crowd.

What Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Said About The White Out

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks toward the scoreboard in the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning gave credit to Penn State's players but didn't exactly acknowledge the impact the crowd had on the game.

"This is a huge growth moment for our entire team," Lanning said. "Because that crowd's probably worth seven points, and they really weren't tonight. I didn't feel that. ... The only time we really struggled was when we beat ourselves. We said it was going to be a battle. We had to figure out what worked, but they handled this environment, and it ended up not being a factor for our team."

“We said the White Out was going to be a white canvas for us today,” Lanning continued. “We get an opportunity to paint our masterpiece.”

Lanning could be seen mouthing "it's over" on the sidelines after Oregon took a 17-3 lead in the fourth quarter. Luckily for him, that moment didn't come back to bite him and the Ducks.

Oregon Heads Into Much-Needed Bye Week Before Indiana

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After such an emotional win, the Ducks will now have a week to reset and get some rest before another ranked matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers, who are 5-0 after a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Indiana demolished then-No. 9 Illinois 63-10 on Sept. 20 and is clearly a formidable threat in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who is playing like a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Indiana is also on a bye, meaning both teams will have ample time to prepare for the matchup at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7