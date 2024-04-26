Secretive Fascination: Denver Broncos' Thorough Process To Draft Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos used the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to pick former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. Coach Sean Payton and the Broncos organization showed extensive interest but kept it under the radar.
After transferring to Oregon, Nix threw for 8,101 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions over two seasons, breaking Oregon's single-season records for passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes. In 2023, he set the FBS record for the highest single-season completion percentage at 77.4 percent, surpassing the record previously held by Mac Jones, sparking interest from no shortage of NFL scouts.
Albert Breer of MMQB reported in the week of the NFL Draft that the Broncos thoroughly assessed Nix using a one-hour Zoom discussion on March 7, followed by a trip to Eugene led by Payton for a workout on March 18.
Another element of the Broncos' interest was center Alex Forsyth, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Forsyth previously played alongside Nix at Oregon before being selected by Denver in the seventh round last year, highly commended his former college quarterback to the Broncos' coaches.
Forsyth emphasized that Nix is intelligent, fully versed in all protection schemes, adept at handling responsibilities at the line of scrimmage, and commanded the complete respect of the entire team.
The Broncos' fascination with Nix began early in the draft process and was thorough. Schefter reported that Denver held a private workout with Nix the day after his pro day. The night before, the Broncos gave Nix three packets of offensive plays. The next morning, during a classroom session, Nix significantly impressed the team, with Schefter citing a Broncos source who said Nix "crushed it." Following the session, the team watched Nix on the field for an hour and determined he was the quarterback they desired.
While still head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Payton set his sights on drafting Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. He had the 11th overall pick and was prepared to make the selection, as Schefter reported. However, before he could do so, the Kansas City Chiefs moved up to the No. 10 spot, initially held by the Buffalo Bills, and selected Mahomes just one pick ahead of Payton, forcing the Saints to choose Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore instead.
Payton reportedly harbors the same strong feelings for Nix as he did for Mahomes but was able to make the selection this time. It certainly doesn't hurt that Nix has drawn comparisons to Payton's former quarterback, Drew Brees, a coach-quarterback tandem that won the Super Bowl in 2010.