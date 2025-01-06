Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucky Irving Clinch Playoffs, Washington Commanders Matchup
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff spot on Sunday afternoon with a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints. Running back Bucky Irving helped put the finishing touches on the Buccaneers fourth consecutive NFC South division title with a touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Irving had arguably the best rookie season from a running back in the the 2024 draft class and it’s not done yet. Tampa Bay will now host the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round.
Bucky Irving’s Terrific Rookie Season Continues
Bucky Irving capped off his regular season with 19 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown. Irving has racked up more rushing plus receiving yards than any other running back in this year’s rookie class.
His final totals on the ground for the year were 207 carries for 1,122 yards and 8 touchdowns. Additionally, Irving had 49 receptions for 392 yards.
Irving was a fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay. He came into the year as the No. 2 back behind 3rd year Buccaneers running back Rachaad White. As the season progressed, Irving got more of the workload. He looks primed to be the No. 1 option in the Tampa Bay backfield going forward.
Buccaneers Heading to Playoffs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be heading to the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Tampa Bay finished the season with a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints to clinch the NFC South title.
The Buccaneers are led by a high powered offense with Baker Mayfield under center. Mayfield had a career high 421 passing touchdowns this season. Wide receiver Mike Evans became the 2nd player ever, next to Jerry Rice, to record 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.
Now for Tampa Bay, they will face off against the Washington Commanders in the wild card round. The Commanders had an incredible season under first year coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders went 12-5 and clinched the No. 6 seed in the NFC.
These two teams played against each other in Week One. The Buccaneers won at home 37-20. That game was Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels first game in the NFL. Since then, he has solidified himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is the front runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with an impressive 25-9 touchdown/interception ratio and a completion percentage of 69 percent.
