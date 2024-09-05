Former Oregon Ducks Running Back Bucky Irving Chance For Bulk Of Tampa Bay Carries?
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving was drafted in the 4th round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Irving starred out of the backfield for Oregon the past two seasons.
Irving was one of the main reasons for the Ducks' high-scoring offense in each of his two seasons in Eugene. That offense averaged over 38 points per game. Now as a rookie in the NFL, Irving is getting a chance to prove himself at the highest level.
Bucky Irving Impressing Buccaneers Coaches and Players
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving has a great opportunity with Tampa Bay this season. While he is currently still behind in the depth chart to White, it would not surprise anyone to eventually see Irving to get the bulk of the carries. He has wowed members of the Buccaneers staff with his play and his character.
Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles had this to say about Irving in an interview with Buccaneers reporter Brianna Dix: “He’s probably the first player in after me. When I go to the training room and workout, I see him in there," Bowles said. “To be that young and that early day-in and day-out, and to not have any mental errors, is impressive.”
In his three preseason games, Irving had 80 yards on 18 carries, and a rushing touchdown. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry.
Not only has Irving impressed the coaching staff, but even his Buccaneers running back counterpart Rachaad White raved about him in a recent press conference.
White says that Irving “has done a great job of competing and learning.” White added that he and Irving “have a great relationship” and “he brings another playmaker to the offense.”
Irving and Tampa Bay play the Washington Commanders to kick off the 2024 NFL season on Sunday, September 8th and 1:25 p.m. PT.
Irving Looking To Pick up Where He Left off at Oregon
Former Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving had an incredible career as a Duck. In his two years at Oregon, Irving ran for 2238 yards and 16 touchdowns, while averaging 6.6 yards per carry.
Irving added another 712 yards receiving, 87 receptions, and 5 receiving touchdowns through the air.
After transferring from Minnesota to Oregon, Irving quickly became a fan favorite amongst Duck fans. Irving was never the biggest player out on the field, but he made up for it with the heart he played with.
Bucky Irving is an all-around running back who can do a little bit of everything. He may not open the season as the starting running back in Tampa, but all signs point to him having a big role this season.
MORE: [WATCH] Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Locker Room 'Disappointed' Speech Shows His Greatness
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Injury Report on Dillon Gabriel, Jeffrey Bassa
MORE: Quarterback Justin Herbert Injury Update: Ready For NFL Week 1?
MORE: Oregon Ducks CB Dontae Manning Reveals Team's Mindset: 'Went to See the Doctor'
MORE: Film Analysis: Boise State's Ashton Jeanty Poses Serious Threat To Oregon Defense
More: Oregon Ducks Coach Wears Statement T-Shirt Before Boise State