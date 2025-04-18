Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Hosting Multiple 4-Star Recruits This Weekend
The Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning are welcoming in a trio of top recruits this weekend per On3’s Steve Wiltfong. Among these recruits are class of 2026 defensive back Davon Benjamin, class of 2026 wide receiver Calvin Russell, and class of 2027 wide receiver Julian Caldwell.
Davon Benjamin Player Profile
Davon Benjamin is a 6-0, 170 pound safety out of Westlake Village, California. Benjamin is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 safety in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Benjamin was evaluated by national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins in April of 2024.
“Versatile athlete who could have more upside than any defensive back in the class,” Biggins said. “Plays a physical game, is tough in run support and will lay guys out. Explosive with the ball in his hands via INT/fumble recovery and is strong in the return game as well.”
Biggins says that Benjamin has the versatility to play either cornerback or safety at the college level.
“Plays a lot of safety for Oaks to keep him more involved and allow him to make more plays and could end up at either spot (cornerback or safety) in college. As a corner he shows physicality at the line, can flip hips, change direction, break on the ball, has excellent closing speed and can run with anyone…Really strong all around game, true cover guy who can make the big plays and has a high athletic ceiling.”
Calvin Russell Player Profile
Calvin Russell is a 6-5, 195 pound wide receiver out of Miami, Florida. Russell is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Russell was evaluated by director of scouting Andrew Ivins in June of 2024.
“Gifted athlete with a 6-foot-5 frame that has the chance to be special on Saturdays and potentially even Sundays with his tool,” Ivins said. “Projects as a perimeter weapon at the next level with his size and fluidity.”
Russell comes from a basketball background and Ivins says that it has helped him as a wide receiver.
“Offers a large catch radius not only with his long limbs, bit also his superb body control, which likely stems from his decorated basketball background.Ability to make back-shoulder grabs is certainly noteworthy, but shouldn’t be categorized as just a red zone target as he has proven to be a dynamic runner that can pick up huge chunks of yardage on scrambles with exciting cuts and long speed.”
Julian Caldwell Player Profile
Julian Caldwell is a 6-0, 175 pound wide receiver out of Argyle, Texas. Caldwell is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver in the class of 2027 per On3.
According to On3, a majority of crystal ball predictions have Caldwell committing to nearby Texas Tech. Right behind Texas Tech is SMU and then Oregon.