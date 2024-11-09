Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Five-Star Cornerback Elbert Hill Trending Towards Ducks?

Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill is visiting Eugene and will be in Autzen Stadium for the Oregon Ducks’ game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday. Hill is a top-20 player in the class of 2026.

Ally Osborne

Hoban defensive back Elbert Hill IV reacts after a Spalding touchdown during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Akron, Ohio.
Hoban defensive back Elbert Hill IV reacts after a Spalding touchdown during the first half of a high school football game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Akron, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK
One of the top recruits of the nation is making their way to Eugene on Saturday as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Maryland Terrapins in Autzen Stadium. Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill is the No.15 ranked recruit overall in the 2026 class and the top prospect from the state of, Ohio according to the 247Sports Composite.

Hill has already visited Oregon once over the summer for Oregon’s Saturday Night Live showcase, where several up and coming high school athletes compete in Autzen Stadium. Hill was a highlight for the showcase, acting as one of the top pass breakers of the evening.

With the Ducks at the top of the college football heap in the AP Poll and the College Football Playoff first week rankings, and three winnable games left before the postseason, Duck fans are expected to bring some loud momentum for this upcoming showdown. With so much energy on campus and at Autzen, it’s no wonder Oregon coach Dan Lanning and crew are bringing in some top recruits to take in the Oregon atmosphere.

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a first-half kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
Hoban's Elbert Hill IV returns a first-half kick 92 yards for a touchdown against Glenville, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hill spoke with On3 Sports about his previous visit in July with the Ducks.

“They made a great first impression on me,” Hill said to On3. “I got to see the campus and communicate with the coaches on this visit. I would say the campus and the workout were some of the biggest highlights. After this visit, Oregon is most definitely high on my list.”

Hill’s last visit was last week at Tennessee. Besides Oregon, Hill has had multiple visits for camps and unofficial visits with the Volunteers, Alabama, Ohio State, and Penn State. He’s taken the most visits to Ohio State.

The 5-10, 175-pound junior was named a 247Sports top performer for his time with the Archbishop Hoban Knights. Recently, Hill helped the Knights punch in a 24-21 win against St. Edward. During the game, Hill played both sides of the ball at running back and cornerback. Offensively, Hill took six carries for 43-yards and a touchdown. Defensively, Hill snatched an interception. The last time Hoban won during week ten, they ended up clinching the state title.

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Massillon receiver Braylyn Toles in the first half of th
Hoban's Elbert Hill IV breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Massillon receiver Braylyn Toles in the first half of their OHSAA Division II state final at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, in Canton. / Kevin Whitlock/ Massillon Independent / USA TODAY NETWORK

This will be Hill’s first game at Oregon. Hill told On3 that Oregon is “pushing hard” to guide the Ohio stand-out to choose the green and yellow.

“Their message is to come join the squad and I like them a lot. I like the coaching staff at Oregon,” Hill said to On3. “It will be my first game at Oregon and I want to see what the atmosphere is about.”

Hill has 25+ offers from:

  • Oregon
  • Akron
  • Alabama
  • Boise State
  • Colorado
  • Duke
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kentucky
  • Louisville
  • Miami
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Missouri
  • Notre Dame
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State
  • Pittsburgh
  • Purdue
  • Temple
  • Tennessee
  • Texas A&M
  • UNLV
  • USC
  • Wisconsin
  • West Virginia

Hill will likely see the field for the pregame workouts and observe Oregon’s game against the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. PT.

