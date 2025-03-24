Oregon Ducks Receiver Tez Johnson NFL Draft Projection After Pro Day, Combine
One of the more intriguing storylines rising from the 2025 NFL Draft class for the Oregon Ducks is about wide receiver Tez Johnson. Measuring in at 5'9 and 154 pounds for the NFL Combine, Johnson is one of the lightest athletes to ever work out at the showcase. With an underwhelming 4.51 time for his 40-yard dash, many NFL analysts are wondering where the former Duck will end up getting drafted and to which team.
According to ESPN analyst and NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper, he believes Johnson will get drafted, but not until likely Day 3, rounds 4-7.
“Tez Johnson is going to be interesting. He didn’t have the workout, he’s only 150-plus pounds but Tez Johnson, somebody late in the draft is going to get a guy, punt returner, just electric on the field," Kiper said. "But the size and he didn’t run as expected, but Tez Johnson is going to be interesting as well to see where he goes. Probably late in the draft.”
Echoing Kiper's prediction, PFSN analyst Ben Rolfe also placed Johnson later in the draft with the 78th overall pick from the Arizona Cardinals.
“The Cardinals need to find a reliable running mate for Marvin Harrison Jr. at wide receiver," Rolfe said of his prediction. "That does not need to be a high investment, as they are looking for a No. 2, and Tez Johnson fits that profile. Johnson is a slot receiver who runs nice routes and has a twitchy play style. His speed does not blow teams away, but across the middle of the field, he has enough agility to make people miss and turn short receptions into long plays."
According to a mock draft by Athlon Sports' draft expert Luke Easterling, Johnson is also placed to be a late stage pick in the draft. He predicts that Johnson will go in the fourth round with the 125th pick by the Los Angeles Chargers, putting Johnson as a weapon for former Duck Justin Herbert to target in the backfield.
All these fourth-round and late-stage predictions for Johnson meld in after many media members believe his combine performance negatively impacted his draft value. Johnson also elected to forgo the 40-yard-dash for Oregon's Pro Day, stating that he wanted to own up to his previous result from the combine.
It's worth noting that Johnson did post an impressive 6.65 second time for the three cone drill, topping the wide receiver corps invited to the combine. Johnson also impressed at the Reese's Senior Bowl, with several of his reps going viral on social media.
"You can watch my tape and see no one can catch me," Johnson said at Oregon's Pro Day. "The 40 don't define you as a football player. It just shows that you can run a fast time."
In his 2024 season with the Ducks, Johnson was an essential weapon for receiving and the punt return game. Even with missing two and a half games due to an injury suffered during the first quarter of Oregon's win over Michigan, Johnson punched in an 898-yard season with 10 touchdowns off 83 receptions.
In his last three seasons with the Ducks, Johnson posted more than 800 yards each season, with his high being 1,182 in 2023. When he was recovering from injury, Oregon's punt return team struggled to find a consistent replacement for the senior.
In attendance at Oregon's Pro Day was Johnson's brother, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. There is a chance that the former Oregon quarterback Nix and Johnson are reunited on coach Sean Payton's Denver team, should the Broncos draft Johnson.