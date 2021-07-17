Roundtable: Dave Iuli Predictions

One of the top interior offensive linemen on the West Coast is ready to make his decision

Just over two weeks after landing headliner offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Mario Cristobal and the Ducks could be on the verge of striking again.

2022 offensive lineman Dave Iuli will make his college commitment Saturday following a busy month of visits in June. He took official visits to Oregon, Cal and USC and his recruitment has sped up after releasing a top nine earlier this month. Just a week later he trimmed his list to a top five that included Oregon, Washington, USC, Cal and Oklahoma.

He is set to announce his commitment through a video that will be posted on social media. The Ducks Digest team provides our final predictions on where he'll end up.

Dylan Reubenking (@drksportsnews) *Lead Insider*

I talked with Iuli a few times during and after his official visit schedule, and I believe from what he's told me that his commitment will come down to Oregon, Washington and USC.

One of the biggest factors in his recruitment that he detailed with me is that he wants to be close to his family so that they can come to the home games. As he is from Puyallup, Wash., that puts Oregon and Washington in a really good position from that standpoint alone, but he also really enjoyed his trip to Los Angeles.

Iuli also told me he wants to go somewhere where he can get paid, and each school can definitely offer that, but Oregon has seen four offensive linemen drafted in the last four NFL drafts, more than either USC (three) or Washington (two). With the trench talent Oregon already has committed in the 2022 class — Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, Michael Wooten, and Percy Lewis — and the ability of Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal to develop offensive linemen, Oregon seems to be the haven for offensive linemen among the likely finalists for Iuli.

Iuli emphasized how Oregon was “a step ahead” of other schools and the love he felt from the coaches was different. With all of the given factors at play, Oregon is primed to land the big-time lineman from Husky country.

Prediction: Oregon

Reid Tingley (@mf_reid)

Dave Iuli has quickly cut his list to nine and then five schools in the month of July, and now he will announce his final decision Saturday. I made a prediction for Iuli to end up in the Ducks' class two weeks ago and I’m sticking to it. Oregon is up against three Pac-12 foes and a major Big 12 power in Oklahoma.

Ultimately, I think the decision comes down to the Ducks and the Huskies. Oregon will be battling to pull Iuli from across their northern border. For the Ducks, Iuli would be the fifth commitment along the offensive line this class and would importantly provide an interior presence to a group that is loaded with offensive tackles.

In the end, I think Oregon has the inside track, but a decision for Washington wouldn’t completely shock me either.

Prediction: Oregon

Max Torres (@mtorresports)

The Ducks are in a great spot for Iuli heading into his decision. It definitely helps their case that he's been on campus multiple times and are just a short flight or drive away from his native Puyallap.

He would fill a need in this class as has been mentioned and could very well be the cherry on top of this offensive line class depending on what happens with other elite names like Joshua Conerly Jr., another elite offensive lineman from the Northwest. I have no doubt that the Oregon commits along the O-line have been talking to Iuli and talking up the Ducks just as much as Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

Oregon's success in the trenches in recent years and NFL development bring something unique to the table that no other school in his finalists can bring-- at least not to the same extent as the Ducks.

I think Iuli will join the flock on this weekend.

Prediction: Oregon

More from Ducks Digest

One-on-one with Oregon WR commit Isaiah Sategna

Oregon OL target Tyler Booker announces college commitment

Ducks Digest Podcast Episode No. 1

Connect with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports /Like and follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @DucksDigest/ Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE