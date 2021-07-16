Oregon Target Tyler Booker Announces College Commitment

One of Oregon's biggest targets along the offensive line has made his college decision.

IMG Academy offensive lineman and Oregon target Tyler Booker has committed to Alabama.

He shared his announcement in an exclusive video with SI All-American.

Booker released a top five this spring that featured Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State.

Booker (6-foot-5, 320 pounds), joins an evolving Crimson Tide recruiting class that was ranked No. 16 in SI All-American's 2022 team recruiting rankings released at the beginning of the month. The Tide already hold commitments from Elite 11 Finalist quarterback Ty Simpson as well as in-state prospect Emmanuel Henderson, one of the top running backs in the 2022 cycle.

Ducks Digest covered Booker's official visit to Oregon last month in tandem with SI All-American and it looked like the Ducks had a real chance to shake things up following the visit.

"The same way that they used Penei (Sewell) is the same way that they'll use me. This is the first time I've ever heard this from a college coach as a pitch--they weaponize their offensive line," Booker told SI All-American following his trip to Eugene.

Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal continue to make Eugene one of the most attractive destinations in the country for offensive linemen, but you can't win every battle-- especially when it requires pulling a recruit all the way across the country from Florida with SEC teams heavily involved. This move makes even more sense when you consider the fact that Alabama has six players from IMG Academy on its 2021 roster, two of which are offensive linemen in freshman JC Latham and junior Evan Neal.

Booker becomes Alabama's first offensive line pledge in the 2022 class and certainly won't be the last as Nick Saban and his staff are sure to add more elite talent to pursue national championships.

Losing out on Booker doesn't hurt Oregon too much, seeing that the Ducks already have a very impressive haul at offensive line featuring 5-star Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, Michael Wooten, and Percy Lewis.

The Ducks will now have their eyes on Puyallup offensive lineman Dave Iuli, one of the top offensive lineman on the West Coast who is set to announce his college commitment Saturday. He has Oregon as one of his five finalists, along with USC, Washington, Cal and Oklahoma.

