Oregon Basketball Recruiting: Top Prospect Trey McKenney Schedules Visit
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman isn't letting off the gas pedal anytime soon with his push for an elite Duck 2025 recruiting class.
Trey McKenney is a 6'4 shooting guard from Saint Mary's High School in Flint, Michigan and the No.1 shooting in his class. He's powerfully built for his size at 233 pounds with a 6'9 wingspan. McKenney plays with high intensity and acts extremely poised on offense, He possesses shot-making skills and holds off-ball value.
He has just scheduled a handful visits to different schools across the country in the fall including with the Oregon Ducks. It's going to be a busy few months with a ton of travel for McKenney.
September 1st: USC
October 4th: Michigan State
October 12th: Oregon
November 9th: Notre Dame
November 30th: Ohio State
December 4th: Creighton
McKenney recently won the gold medial with Team USA's U18 team at the FIBA AmeriCup 2024 in Bucaramanga, Colombia. He started all six games and averaged the second most points on the team (10.8 point per game) to go along with 5.3 rebounds per game, 2.2 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game in 18.8 minutes per game.
The Ducks have zero commits in the Class of 2025 at this point. In the incoming Class of 2024, Oregon has four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillips. As for transfers, Supreme Cook from Georgetown will be taking N'Faly Dante's spot at the center. TJ Mamba from Villanova and Brandon Angel from Stanford look to make immediate impacts in the first season in the Big Ten.
Stay up to date on all things Oregon Ducks by visiting Oregon Ducks on SI daily and following Oregon Ducks on SI on Facebook and X.