Oregon Duck Basketball's Kwame Evans Jr. Projected NBA Draft First Round?
Oregon Duck forward Kwame Evans Jr. is a name very familiar within the Oregon community but will be known on the national scene after next season.
The sophomore power forward made a solid impression on coach Dana Altman in his freshman campaign. During 29 starts in 36 games played, Evans Jr. averaged 7.3 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 4.9 rebounds per game, and 1.0 blocks per game in 22.5 minutes per game.
Expect these stats to go up with a lot more responsibility headed Evans Jr's way.
Evans Jr. ranks as the 26th player on Bleacher Report's 2025 NBA Draft Big Board. Now, it's extremely early and he still has have a lot to prove in Year Two with the Ducks but he's at a solid starting point.
The leftie showed flashes of a future pro throughout his first season with Oregon. Another season of development with the Ducks will do absolute wonders for his NBA Draft stock in 12 months.
At 6'9, Evans Jr. showed how he can impact a game in many different ways while stuffing the stat sheet. He gets a lot of deflections and plays with a lot of energy on both the defensive as well as offensive glass. As on an-ball defender is the part of his game that scouts continue to discuss due to his anticipation when reading plays before they happen. His understanding of the opponent's rotations is that off a savvy veteran.
On Oregon's offense, Evans Jr. has a finesse touch around the rim and a smooth stroke when shooting from three-point range. More reps and looks on that side of the floor will do wonders for his overall game.
If the Duck can get more consistent when shooting from deep and we could be talking about Evans Jr. being a first-round pick at next summer's NBA Draft.