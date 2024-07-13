Predicting Oregon Ducks Football's 2024 Offensive Depth Chart
One of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind rings like the foghorns at Autzen after a touchdown: how is the 2024 depth chart going to shake out? The Oregon Football Team currently has a stacked roster of 20 seniors and 25 juniors, which leaves a lot of positions spoken for.
This is especially evident on the offense, with 24 returners and 18 veteran senior and junior talents. So who will ultimately start for Oregon Football? Who will back-up?
Let’s get into our offensive depth chart predictions for the 2024 Oregon Football season!
Quarterback
Starter: Dillon Gabriel
2nd: Dontae Moore
3rd: Austin Novosad
Though freshman Austin Novosad has the most reps at both the green and white team during the Oregon Football Spring Game, it’s obvious senior Dillon Gabriel will be taking the starting spot for quarterback.
A transfer from Oklahoma, Gabriel is currently favored by ESPN Bet by +750 for the Heisman Trophy over other quarterbacks like Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Georgia’s Carson Beck. Gabriel put up beyond impressive numbers for the Sooners with 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns.
UCLA sophomore transfer Dontae Moore is young enough to have another year to develop before slipping into the starting role, and Novosad could see field time during a third or fourth quarter with a heavy lead, but he most likely won’t see significant field time unless an injury occurs.
Wide Receiver
Starters: Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, Evan Stewart
2nd: Jurrion Dickey, Justius Lowe, Kyler Kasper
3rd: Gary Bryant Jr., Jeremiah McClellan
When it comes to the wide receiver room, the amount of returning veterans with proven track records wins out.
The only transfer addition to this crew is junior Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart. Last year with the Aggies, Stewart put up 514 yards for four touchdowns.
Freshman Jeremiah McClellan flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon, which shows he’s alright developing for a year or two around veteran talent. Tez Johnson, a favorite target and adopted brother of former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will continue to dominate as his 1,000+ yards of gain last year was nothing short of impressive.
During our reporting of spring training leading up to the Oregon Spring Game, Will Stein did remark on sophomore Jurrion Dickey’s expanded role in the receiver corp.
Running Back
Starter: James Jordan
2nd: Noah Whittington
3rd: Jay Harris
Pro Football Focus rankings heavily favor junior James Jordan. Jordan finished his sophomore year with an over 92.8 rating with rushing behind man and gap blocking schemes. He’s able to navigate his way with ease on the field and led the Pac-12 in rushing yards while maintaining the No. 10 spot nationally. There’s a lot of NFL hype around Jordan. He also started all 14 games last season, so we wouldn’t expect him to do any less this year.
Noah Whittington showed promise during the first four games of the 2023 season before being benched due to injury. Lanning did admit that Whittington was getting a bigger role in spring practice, so that’s why we put him over Jay Harris.
Tight End
Starters: Terrance Ferguson
2nd: Patrick Herbert
3rd: Kenyon Sadiq
Terrance Ferguson is easily the most seasoned talent of the tight ends group, spending his entire career with the green and yellow. His most successful season with the Ducks was last year, racking up 42 catches for 414 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s the most reliable talent at this position as redshirt senior Patrick Herbert has faced a couple season-ending injuries before a 2023 successful season.
Kenyon Sadiq played in all 14 games during the 2023 season with his first touchdown versus Liberty University in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, but we’re not sure if he can beat Herbert for a back-up position in his senior year.
Right Tackle
Starter: Ajani Cornelius
2nd: George Silva
Now this is where Oregon’s depth in other positions on offense doesn’t apply. Oregon’s offensive line is unusually light this year, but not vacant of experience.
Ajani Cornelius is the obvious favorite for the starting role, as he was the starter last year at right tackle for all 14 games. He ranks second among all Oregon offensive lineman for 899 snaps played in his position and helped the offense get to a tied third national ranking with only 5 sacks. Look at senior George Silva as a replacement for many positions on the line this season if injuries occur.
Right Guard
Starter: Matthew Bedford
2nd: Nishad Strother
A transfer from Indiana, redshirt senior Matthew Bedford allowed one sack from 755 total snaps over 12 games, 11 of which he started at right guard. Though senior Nishad Strother is the Oregon veteran out of the two, he only played five games last season and under 100 snaps.
Bedford has the experience and praise to rise to the starting position. He also got an 82.7 pass block rating versus Ohio State, one of Oregon’s most anticipated foes for this upcoming season.
Center
Starter: Iapani Laloulu
2nd: Charlie Pickard
3rd: Bryce Boulton
After Jackson Powers-Johnson’s departure from the Ducks and getting drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, this position leaves a lot to live up to.
Powers-Johnson passed the torch to sophomore Iapani Laloulu during his freshman year at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl as the 247 Sports True Freshman All-American made his first career start. Laloulu is intimately familiar with each interior position, playing over 100 snaps at both guard positions and center throughout the Oregon 2023 season. His position versatility and talent at center will most likely earn him the starting spot.
Left Guard
Starter: Marcus Harper II
2nd: Dave Iuli
3rd: Gernorris Wilson
This position is another case of holding over talent from the year before. Senior Marcus Harper II started all 14 games at left guard and the line excelled while he was a part of it. He received a pass-blocking grade of 70 or better for nine games and 80 or better in six contests.
Sophomore Dave Iuli naturally fit in to relieve Harper II, and will most likely succeed to replace him next year. For now, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
Left Tackle
Starter: Josh Conerly Jr.
2nd: Kawika Rogers
3rd: JacQwan McCroy
Junior Josh Conerly Jr. took the title for most snaps played last year with 901, while starting all fourteen games at left tackle. He allowed just one sack in 17 total pressures and even with a false start call here and there, was an anchor for the 2023 season.
Seniority and expertise wins out here, as with most of the offensive line positions, but don’t forget the lack of depth here. Freshman and imposing big body JacQwan McCroy could very well have a chance to get in on the action if an injury at either tackle position occurs.
