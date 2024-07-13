Ducks Digest

Predicting Oregon Ducks Football's 2024 Offensive Depth Chart

With a team of seasoned veterans, the Oregon Football depth chart may be a lot more predictable than you'd think.

Ally Osborne

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel congratulates Luke Moga after a touchdown by Mona during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel congratulates Luke Moga after a touchdown by Mona during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA
One of the biggest questions on everyone’s mind rings like the foghorns at Autzen after a touchdown: how is the 2024 depth chart going to shake out? The Oregon Football Team currently has a stacked roster of 20 seniors and 25 juniors, which leaves a lot of positions spoken for. 

This is especially evident on the offense, with 24 returners and 18 veteran senior and junior talents. So who will ultimately start for Oregon Football? Who will back-up?

Let’s get into our offensive depth chart predictions for the 2024 Oregon Football season!

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws during warmups ahead of the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Quarterback

Starter: Dillon Gabriel

2nd: Dontae Moore

3rd: Austin Novosad

Though freshman Austin Novosad has the most reps at both the green and white team during the Oregon Football Spring Game, it’s obvious senior Dillon Gabriel will be taking the starting spot for quarterback.

A transfer from Oklahoma, Gabriel is currently favored by ESPN Bet by +750 for the Heisman Trophy over other quarterbacks like Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Georgia’s Carson Beck. Gabriel put up beyond impressive numbers for the Sooners with 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns.

UCLA sophomore transfer Dontae Moore is young enough to have another year to develop before slipping into the starting role, and Novosad could see field time during a third or fourth quarter with a heavy lead, but he most likely won’t see significant field time unless an injury occurs.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) and Tez Johnson (15) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (2) and Tez Johnson (15) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver

Starters: Tez Johnson, Traeshon Holden, Evan Stewart

2nd: Jurrion Dickey, Justius Lowe, Kyler Kasper

3rd: Gary Bryant Jr., Jeremiah McClellan

When it comes to the wide receiver room, the amount of returning veterans with proven track records wins out.

The only transfer addition to this crew is junior Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart. Last year with the Aggies, Stewart put up 514 yards for four touchdowns.

Freshman Jeremiah McClellan flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Oregon, which shows he’s alright developing for a year or two around veteran talent. Tez Johnson, a favorite target and adopted brother of former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix will continue to dominate as his 1,000+ yards of gain last year was nothing short of impressive.

During our reporting of spring training leading up to the Oregon Spring Game, Will Stein did remark on sophomore Jurrion Dickey’s expanded role in the receiver corp.

Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) breaks a tackle by Liberty Flames cornerback Kobe Singleton (3).
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordan James (20) breaks a tackle by Liberty Flames cornerback Kobe Singleton (3) as he runs the ball during the second quarter of the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back

Starter: James Jordan

2nd: Noah Whittington

3rd: Jay Harris

Pro Football Focus rankings heavily favor junior James Jordan. Jordan finished his sophomore year with an over 92.8 rating with rushing behind man and gap blocking schemes. He’s able to navigate his way with ease on the field and led the Pac-12 in rushing yards while maintaining the No. 10 spot nationally. There’s a lot of NFL hype around Jordan. He also started all 14 games last season, so we wouldn’t expect him to do any less this year.

Noah Whittington showed promise during the first four games of the 2023 season before being benched due to injury. Lanning did admit that Whittington was getting a bigger role in spring practice, so that’s why we put him over Jay Harris.

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson breaks through a gap in the USC defense as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Tight End

Starters: Terrance Ferguson

2nd: Patrick Herbert

3rd: Kenyon Sadiq

Terrance Ferguson is easily the most seasoned talent of the tight ends group, spending his entire career with the green and yellow. His most successful season with the Ducks was last year, racking up 42 catches for 414 yards and 6 touchdowns. He’s the most reliable talent at this position as redshirt senior Patrick Herbert has faced a couple season-ending injuries before a 2023 successful season.

Kenyon Sadiq played in all 14 games during the 2023 season with his first touchdown versus Liberty University in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, but we’re not sure if he can beat Herbert for a back-up position in his senior year.

Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius (65) against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Right Tackle

Starter: Ajani Cornelius

2nd: George Silva

Now this is where Oregon’s depth in other positions on offense doesn’t apply. Oregon’s offensive line is unusually light this year, but not vacant of experience.

Ajani Cornelius is the obvious favorite for the starting role, as he was the starter last year at right tackle for all 14 games. He ranks second among all Oregon offensive lineman for 899 snaps played in his position and helped the offense get to a tied third national ranking with only 5 sacks. Look at senior George Silva as a replacement for many positions on the line this season if injuries occur.

Indiana's Matthew Bedford (76) celebrates after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 4, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana's Matthew Bedford (76) celebrates after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Right Guard

Starter: Matthew Bedford

2nd: Nishad Strother

A transfer from Indiana, redshirt senior Matthew Bedford allowed one sack from 755 total snaps over 12 games, 11 of which he started at right guard. Though senior Nishad Strother is the Oregon veteran out of the two, he only played five games last season and under 100 snaps.

Bedford has the experience and praise to rise to the starting position. He also got an 82.7 pass block rating versus Ohio State, one of Oregon’s most anticipated foes for this upcoming season.

Oregon Ducks offensive center Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive center Iapani Laloulu (72) prepares to snap the ball against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Center

Starter: Iapani Laloulu

2nd: Charlie Pickard

3rd: Bryce Boulton

After Jackson Powers-Johnson’s departure from the Ducks and getting drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders, this position leaves a lot to live up to.

Powers-Johnson passed the torch to sophomore Iapani Laloulu during his freshman year at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl as the 247 Sports True Freshman All-American made his first career start. Laloulu is intimately familiar with each interior position, playing over 100 snaps at both guard positions and center throughout the Oregon 2023 season. His position versatility and talent at center will most likely earn him the starting spot.

Oregon Ducks offensive guard Marcus Harper II (55) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Steve Linton (7).
Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive guard Marcus Harper II (55) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Steve Linton (7) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Left Guard

Starter: Marcus Harper II

2nd: Dave Iuli

3rd: Gernorris Wilson

This position is another case of holding over talent from the year before. Senior Marcus Harper II started all 14 games at left guard and the line excelled while he was a part of it. He received a pass-blocking grade of 70 or better for nine games and 80 or better in six contests.

Sophomore Dave Iuli naturally fit in to relieve Harper II, and will most likely succeed to replace him next year. For now, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (76) prepares to block in the first half for quarterback Bo Nix (10).
Sep 9, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (76) prepares to block in the first half for quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Left Tackle

Starter: Josh Conerly Jr.

2nd: Kawika Rogers

3rd: JacQwan McCroy

Junior Josh Conerly Jr. took the title for most snaps played last year with 901, while starting all fourteen games at left tackle. He allowed just one sack in 17 total pressures and even with a false start call here and there, was an anchor for the 2023 season.

Seniority and expertise wins out here, as with most of the offensive line positions, but don’t forget the lack of depth here. Freshman and imposing big body JacQwan McCroy could very well have a chance to get in on the action if an injury at either tackle position occurs.

Ally Osborne

ALLY OSBORNE

