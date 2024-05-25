Oregon Football: Ducks Offer 4-Star Quarterback Madden Iamaleava
Oregon Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein is making strides on the recruiting trail. Friday, Stein, and the University of Oregon football program offered 4-star class of 2025 quarterback Madden Iamaleava.
Iamaleava is a 6-3, 190-pound play-caller from Warren High School in Downey, California. Last season as a junior, Iamaleava helped Lead his high school team to an 11-3 record and the CIF-SS Division 3 semifinals.
For his impressive season, Iamaleava earned recognition as the Gateway League's Co-Offensive Player of the Year. He improved his career totals to 4,446 yards and 55 touchdown passes with an average of 148.2 yards per game and 239 completions.
MaxPreps rankings further solidify his success: He is ranked in the top 70 nationally for passing yards (3,626), top eight in California for passing yards, and even cracked the top five in the Southern Section for both passing yards and total yards (3,931).
To add to his achievements, Iamaleava was also selected to compete in the Polynesian Bowl.
Talented quarterbacks must run in the Iamaleava family. His older brother is Nico Iamaleava, a redshirt freshman quarterback at the University of Tennessee. As a freshman during the 2023 season, he served as the Vols' backup QB for the regular season and earned a redshirt. Nico played in five games with one start, finishing the year completing 28-of-45 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.
Madden has offers from more than 20 schools around the nation. Some big names include Nebraska, Auburn, SMU, Ole Miss, and UCLA.
If Imaleava decides to commit to Oregon, he will join the class of 2025 quarterback Akili Smith, who committed to Oregon in July 2023.
The University of Oregon has a history of developing elite quarterbacks; Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota is a prime example of the Ducks' prominence. Now, Offensive Coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein is ready to write the next chapter.
Stein's ability to develop quarterbacks like Bo Nix (Heisman finalist) and current star Dillon Gabriel proves his talent for unlocking potential. Stein is well-positioned to attract the nation's top prospects and ensure Oregon remains a top destination for future quarterbacks. The question remains: Will Iamaleava be the next to join this legacy?