Oregon Duck Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. 'Excited' For Elite 11 Finals
EUGENE - Oregon football class of 2025 Quarterback Commit Akili Smith Jr. is set to compete in the Elite 11 finals. This elite quarterback event provides training and competition for the nation's most dominant quarterbacks.
The 2024 Elite 11 finals will feature 20 of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 graduating class. According to the Elite 11 website, these prospects will "receive advanced, one-on-one quarterback instruction in a highly competitive setting." The event will also incorporate on-field drills, competition, classroom instruction, and off-field development.
"Elite 11 alumni feature 28 of the past 32 current NFL starting quarterbacks and 16 of the past 17 quarterbacks who have hoisted the Heisman Trophy."- elite11.com
The Elite 11 final roster was announced on Wednesday. The list featured student-athletes committed to USC, Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, and more. Four-star Oregon commit Smith Jr. is also on the roster.
Following the announcement, Smith Jr. took to social media to share the announcement. The post reads, "Blessed and excited to compete!!"
Smith Jr. is rated by the 247Sports composite as the No. 78 overall player in the class of 2025 and the No. 8 quarterback.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller, son of legendary former Oregon Duck and former NFL first-round draft pick Akili Smith, committed to Oregon in July 2023.
The Athletics' Antonio Morales called Smith Jr. "a high-quality get for the Ducks."
Last season as a junior, Smith Jr. Had 148 completions for 2431 yards and 25 touchdowns. He averaged 202.6 yards per game during the season.
Smith Jr. Will compete at the Elite 11 finals alongside the following prospects:
- Julian Lewis (5-star)-USC
- George Macintyre (5-star)- Tennessee
- Tavien St. Clair (5-star)- Ohio State
- Husan Longstreet (5-star)- Texas A&M
- Matt Zollers (4-star)- Mizzou
- Keelon Russell (4-star)- SMU
- Deuce Knight (4-star)- Notre Dame
- K.J. Lacey (4-star)- Texas
- Ty Hawkins (4-star)- TCU
- Ryan Montgomery (4-star)- Georgia
- Kevin Sperry (4-star)- Oklahoma
- Bryce Backet (4- star)- UNC
- Malik Washinton(4-star)- Uncommitted
- TJ Lateef (4-star)- Nebraska
- KaMario Taylor (4-star)- Mississippi State
- Luke Nickel (4-star)- Miami
- Jaron Sagapolutele (3-star)- Uncommitted
- Alex Manske (3-star)- Iowa State
- Tramell Jones(3-star)- Florida State
The Elite 11 finals will take place June 18th-20th in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch Smith Jr.’s performance and see updates online at elite11.com.