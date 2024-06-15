Oregon Football Boast Two of Big Ten's Top Defensive Tackles
The Oregon Ducks are entering the 2024 season with one of the best rosters in college football, with difference-makers across the board at nearly every position.
While much of the attention will go to the offensive side of the ball - and for good reason - the Ducks also will also boast one of the best defensive units in the nation, led by what should be a dominant defensive line.
That unit will be led by a talented group of edge rushers in Jordan Burch and Matayo Uiagalelei.
However, the interior of the defensive line is also set to be one of the best in the Big Ten, thanks in large part to transfers Derrick Brown and Jamaree Caldwell, who enter the season as two of the top-graded returning defensive tackles in the Big Ten, per PFF.
"If there’s one word to describe Oregon’s defensive line, it would be large. All four of the Ducks’ projected starters at edge and interior defensive line weigh at least 270 pounds and the average weight is over 300 pounds," PFF wrote. "The interior defensive line will consist of a couple of transfers: Derrick Harmon (Michigan State) and Jamaree Caldwell (Houston). Harmon was fourth among Big Ten defensive tackles with an 81.1 run-defense grade in 2023 while Caldwell was fourth in the Big 12 with an 82.0 mark."
Harmon and Caldwell were just two of an elite group of transfers to Eugene this offseason, which included other talented playmakers such as Texas A&M receiver Evan Stewart, Washington corner Jabbar Muhammad, Alabama safety Peyton Woodyard, and Kansas State safety Kobe Savage.
However, now heading into the extremely physical Big Ten, things up front on the line of scrimmage will be more important than ever.
And with the additions Harmon and Caldwell, the Ducks will now be more than prepared than ever for the challenge.
Other top defensive lines in the nation are Ohio State, Michigan, Miami (FL), Georgia, and Ole Miss.
