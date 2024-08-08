Why 4-Star OT Aaron Dunn Committed to Utah Utes Over Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans
The Oregon Ducks have lost a recruiting battle to a former Pac-12 Conference foe now in the Big 12.
Four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn made his decision on 247Sports LIVE. The Spanish Fork, Utah, product picked the Utah Utes over his other home state school in the BYU Cougars as well as the Big Ten Conference schools of Oregon, UCLA, and USC. Only three hats made the table for his announcement: Oregon, Utah, and USC.
"Staying close to home was definitely important for me," Dunn said. "Coach (Kyle) Whittingham, coach (Jazz) Harding, they did a good job at recruiting me, making me feel part of their family. The players out there... its really a special group of guys. I feel like I bonded them really well."
Dunn is ranked as the No. 20 offensive tackle in the country and No. 2 player in Utah by the 247Sports Composite. He's ranked as the 193rd best player in the country.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described Dunn as a "tall, athletic" prospect with "elite height" at 6-7, 290 pounds.
"Possesses ample bulking capacity as desired," Brooks said. "Narrower through the torso, but long-armed to allow for high pass-pro upside. Shows relatively good knee-bending ability and generally does not get caught off balance."
Without the addition of Dunn, Oregon sits at 15 commits for the class of 2025. That's good for a 247Sports ranking of No. 7 nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference. The class includes a pair of offensive tackles: four-star Alai Kalaniuvalu out of Las Vegas, Nevada, and three-star Demetri Manning out of Bellevue, Washington.