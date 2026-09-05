3 Matchups That Will Decide Penn State's Week 1 Matchup With Marshall

The 18th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions and Marshall meet Saturday for the third time and the first since 1930. Matt Campbell will make his Penn State coaching debut against the Thundering Herd, a Sun Belt team that failed to make a bowl game in 202 but won its conference championship the year prior.

Penn State’s roster features 62 newcomers, including 40 transfers, so it’ll be interesting to see how the team plays right out of the gate. What do the Nittany Lions have to do to secure a Week 1 win and overcome the roster feeling-out phase? We dived into three matchups that will decide Penn State’s season-opening game vs. Marshall.

Penn State’s linebackers vs. Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson

Marshall Thundering Herd quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson avoids the pass rush during a game vs. Louisiana. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nittany Lions fans surely remember what happened against UCLA last season. Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns to stun Penn State at the Rose Bowl. The Nittany Lions’ inability to halt the run accelerated the downward spiral of their 2025 season. And it wasn’t just the Bruins that had their way on the ground against Penn State last year.

But the Nittany Lions didn’t have linebacker Tony Rojas in that game or in the last nine games of the 2025 season. They do now, and they’re going to need him Saturday against another dual-threat quarterback in Del Rio-Wilson, the Sun Belt preseason offensive player of the year.

Del Rio-Wilson, who began his career at Syracuse, rushed for 660 yards and six touchdowns last season. He likes to carry the ball and often. He had fewer than 15 rushes in five games last year, and fewer than 13 in just two.

The Nittany Lions’ linebackers are certainly in for a treat, as Del Rio-Wilson’s legs might be the deadliest part of the Marshall offense. That includes Rojas, who will play for the first time since last year’s Oregon game, and middle linebacker Kooper Ebel, a reliable transfer from Iowa State.

Other defensive players might cue some linebacker responsibilities. Defensive end Caleb Bacon, who played linebacker at Iowa State for three seasons, could work back from the line of scrimmage. And safety Marcus Neal, who led the Cyclones with 11 tackles for loss, will move into the box on occasion.

If Penn State stymies Del-Rio Wilson’s running ability, it will be quite difficult for the Thundering Herd to put up points.

Penn State’s lines vs. Marshall’s lines

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton watches a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions’ offensive and defensive lines are the team’s biggest unknowns heading into the season. Penn State replaced four of five starters on the offensive line, with right tackle Anthony Donkoh the only returner. The Nittany Lions also completely rebuilt their defensive line after losing a whopping 16 linemen to the transfer portal.

Most football games are won in the trenches, so the largest question mark on the team being the lines might make fans feel uneasy. Luckily for Penn State, the season starts with three nonconference games.

Can both groups find consistency, or will they struggle to find their footing? The difference will determine whether Saturday’s game is a blowout or a one-possession game in the fourth quarter.

Donkoh, left guard Trevor Buhr, new center Brock Riker and first-time starting left tackle Malachi Goodman will be the keys on offense. Defensively, ends Ike Ezeogu and tackles Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams, all veterans, will pave the way up front.

Penn State’s receivers vs. Marshall’s secondary

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard gains yards after catch during the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Thundering Herd’s pass defense was inconsistent in 2025. The group helped force 13 interceptions but allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the Sun Belt (261.7). For reference, Penn State’s defense allowed just 184.2 per game, and the unit underachieved compared to its preseason expectations.

Now, Marshall must remove cornerback Boogie Trotter from the equation. Trotter made five of those 13 interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, and was part of a lawsuit petitioning for a fifth season. Initially ruled eligible, Trotter lost that eligibility this week following a late U.S. District Court judge’s ruling.

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser has made it clear he wants to air it out and hunt explosive plays. This might be the group to do it against. Penn State's receivers, led by Chase Sowell and Brett Eskildsen, have an opportunity to start the season quickly and prove that they can revive the position.

Quarterback Rocco Becht praised the receivers through camp, notably saying that he wants to get sophomore Koby Howard 1,000 yards this season. If they can find any success Saturday, it’s hard to imagine how the Thundering Herd can keep up in Beaver Stadium.

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