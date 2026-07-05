These Are Penn State's 11 Best Football Players for 2026

Pro Football Focus recently named its top 50 players in college football for 2026, and no Penn State player made the list. Perhaps rightfully so, since the Nittany Lions' top weapon is experience over elite talent.

But that got us to thinking about Penn State, which opens the season Sept. 5 vs. Marshall at Beaver Stadium. Which Nittany Lions missing from PFF's list should have been there or could be in contention by season's end? Also, who does Penn State need to become stars to take a swing at the College Football playoff?

So we've identified the 11 best players on Penn State's roster who will be essential forces to success this season. One might surprise you.

Linebacker Tony Rojas

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas takes the field for the 2024 Fiesta Bowl against the Boise State Broncos. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rojas is Penn State's most important defensive player, and his healthy return from a 2025 ACL injury will be a key success driver. The Nittany Lions sputtered last year without Rojas, particularly against UCLA and Northwestern, the two immediate games following his injury.

Strength coach Reid Kagy recently delivered a positive update regarding Rojas' recovery nine months after the injury, and the linebacker should be in Penn State's lineup vs. Marshall. No one on Penn State's defense has Rojas' combination of lateral quickness, power tackling, blitz sense and ability to have three-down impact. Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn needs Rojas at his best.

Tight end Ben Brahmer

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Benjamin Brahmer (18) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With multiple tight ends sidelined during spring drills, Brahmer's attendance was noteworthy. He could be Penn State's biggest offensive weapon, both literally and strategically. The 6-7 tight end already has quarterback Rocco Becht's confidence. Now he shifts to the Big Ten, where tight ends have been a defining offensive feature.

Brahmer is gifted enough to be a 60-catch target and reliable enough to send downfield as a blocking tight end to frame out the passing game. Tight end is Penn State's best offensive position group, and Brahmer is the best player in that room.

Quarterback Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) reacts during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Becht undoubtedly is Penn State's most important player. Beyond being the starting quarterback, he leads the team's most tenuous position group in terms of experience. If he can't play, Penn State won't win meaningful games.

But Becht also is one of Penn State's best, most valuable players. He has won some huge games in his career, notably during Iowa State's run to the 2025 Big 12 title game. Becht has great timing with his receivers, a quick release and, at 6-1, 209 pounds, a tight end's ethos at the position.

He'll attempt to run through linebackers just as confidently as he'll try to throw over them. Matt Campbell needed to bring Becht with him to Penn State for Year 1.

Cornerback Zion Tracy

Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Zion Tracy tosses a medicine ball during the 23rd annual Lift for Life event. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By now you know Campbell's quote that Tracy is one of the best football players he has coached. With Rojas, Tracy will be an invaluable component of the defense, even if he isn't a traditional starter.

Lynn will use Tracy at multiple positions, so he won't look like a classic cornerback at safety, even though he might play those roles. That's because Tracy impacts the ball from everywhere. He has seven career TFLs, two interceptions (including a 2024 pick-6 vs. Ohio State) and a forced fumble. Tracy also could be a multi-unit special teams player.

Safety Jeremiah Cooper

Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper talks to media during the university football media day at Jack Trice Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cooper is perhaps the most important player Penn State fans haven't seen yet. Like Rojas, he missed spring drills while continuing to rehab from a 2025 ACL tear, and the two bonded through the experience.

Cooper can play cornerback and safety, the position to which he'll return for Penn State after being named all-Big 12 twice at Iowa State. He made eight interceptions for the Cyclones, five in 2023, and was among the conference leaders in passes defended.

For what it's worth, Cooper also is Penn State's highest-rated player in EA Sports' College Football 27 in overall ranking, speed and agility.

Receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell runs after making a catch during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sowell is one of Penn State's most interesting transfer stories. He was cut by Deion Sanders at Colorado, refreshed his career at East Carolina and had a breakthrough last season with Campbell at Iowa State.

He has overcome multiple injuries, and missed spring drills at Penn State, but is a fifth-year senior hardened by the successes and failures of his past. Sowell has the right outlook, along with the speed and deft route-running skills, to be a WR1 for Becht.

Linebacker Caleb Bacon

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) is pursued by Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Caleb Bacon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bacon's story is one that Penn State fans should love. He walked on at Iowa State after receiving little recruiting attention to become an all-Big 12 linebacker and the team's No. 2 producer of TFLs (9.5) last season.

Bacon has enough physical tools to match his defensive awareness and ability to get to the ball. He and Rojas will be a formidable middle duo.

Safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) is tackled by Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Marcus Neal (31) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With another strong season, Neal could work his way up 2027 NFL Draft boards, perhaps into the first round. With Neal, Cooper and Jamison Patton, another Iowa State transfer, the Nittany Lions have a sound trio at safety.

Neal's strength is his ability to play behind the line of scrimmage. He's a blitz master who made 11 TFLs last season and will team with Rojas and Tracy in those packages.

Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh competes in an exercise bike race during Lift For Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He's unlikely to follow Olaivavega Ioane as a first-round pick, but right tackle Anthony Donkoh is Penn State's best starter on this year's line and the team's most experienced returning offensive player. Donkoh is a two-year starter at guard and tackle and this season returns to the position where he feels most comfortable.

Donkoh gives Penn State stability on the right side of a line that will work through newness on the left. Moreover, he's probably the team's strongest lineman, meaning his run lanes will be used often.

Cornerback Audavion Collins

Michigan State's Nick Marsh catches a pass as Penn State's Audavion Collins closes in for a tackle. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Associate head coach Terry Smith retained Penn State's best young cornerbacks in Daryus Dixson and Jahmir Joseph but also brought back a key veteran in Collins. The redshirt senior, who began his career at Mississippi State, started all 13 games for Penn State last season and is another valuable secondary veteran.

Collins might not have the sheer athletic talent of fellow starter Dixson but is a sure cover corner who makes tackles. Collins will get the lockdown role in Penn State's defense.

Kicker Ryan Barker

Penn State's Ryan Barker (94) kicks a field goal in the first half of an NCAA football game against Nevada, | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In re-signing Barker, who was a popular non-portal entrant, Campbell made a critical move to limiting headaches. Namely, finding a reliable kicker. Barker tied for the FBS lead in field-goal percentage (94.7 percent) last season, when he set a Penn State single-season record.

Barker needs to bulk up his foot from distance but returns as one of college football's most dependable kickers. Penn State put a pricetag on that in bringing back Barker.

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