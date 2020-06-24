The Big Ten Reading Room: Top Stories from Across the Conference

Big Ten athletic programs have restarted workouts and are making headlines as July approaches. Here are some of the top stories from SI.com's college sports network.

Penn State

Coach James Franklin told HBO Real Sports that his family will live in Florida during the football season as a precautionary measure to protect youngest daughter Addison, who has Sickle cell disease. And Penn State President Eric Barron said to expect "highly restricted" football crowds this fall.

Indiana

HoosiersNow reports that the athletic department had zero positive tests for COVID-19 among its first group of returning student-athletes.

Iowa

HawkeyeMaven explores news that Iowa has paused season-ticket sales for home football games and has announced further positive tests for COVID-19 among athletes.

Michigan

Wolverine Digest details the results of the athletic department's COVID-19 testing results, calling it a "very manageable number." There's also a look at some of the questions for Michigan's defense before camp begins.

Michigan State

Spartan Nation takes a look at the potential offensive depth chart to start the season. In addition, there's a breakdown of the Spartans' strength of schedule.

Ohio State

BuckeyesNow has several recruiting updates, along with some news regarding sports protocols in Ohio. There's also a look at stories surrounding concerns college football players have about returning.

Wisconsin

AllBadgers has a story about wide receiver Adam Krumholz's efforts to bring essential items to families in the greater Madison area. And the latest piece in a series asking 20 questions about the 2020 season focuses on cornerbacks.

Recruiting

SI All-American has the latest blog post from top-ranked quarterback Caleb Williams, who is preparing for the upcoming Elite 11 Finals. Analyst John Garcia Jr. also conducts a recruiting conversation with Jim Mora.

