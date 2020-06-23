SI All-American
SI All-American TV: Jim Mora on CFB Recruiting Conversations Changing

John Garcia, Jr.

From parents worried about top college football recruits leaving their home region to college players demanding change once enrolled, the sports is moving forward with social justice reform in mind. 

The conversation has already breached the recruiting element of communication between program and prospective student-athlete, a forum we'll see more progress in when in-person contact between each party resumes later this year. Elements including simple communication between each side figure to evolve given the state of the country's unrest.

Football commentator Jim Mora outlines some of the impacts the movement has had on the recruiting conversations to be had on SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that continues today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on roster building and management at each level.

Mora asks coaches to be held accountable while expecting more detailed, pointed questions coming from recruits and their families during the evaluation process between scholarship options. 

Caleb Williams Blog: Preparing for Elite 11 Finals, Fireworks to Come

The top QB in the land is preparing for the most prestigious quarterback event on the calendar, the Elite 11 Finals. Caleb Williams blogs about the build up and shares a sample of his prep work with SI All-American.

Caleb Williams

Cade Cunningham Staying Put at Oklahoma State Means a Similar Scenario for Him Next March

Cunningham was named to the SI All-American first team this past season.

Jason Jordan

The Skyy Clark Blog: Being a Freedom Fighter, Coaches Calling Directly, Tupac the GOAT and more

Clark blogs about fighting injustice, recruiting and more.

Skyy Clark

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Says College Football Coaches 'Have to Be Vulnerable'

As examples of social unrest continue across college campuses nationwide, college football coaches have to be a part of the change. Jim Mora calls for listening and vulnerability from that group in the latest edition of SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Jaden Bradley Blog: Speaking Out Against Social Injustice, New School and More

Bradley blogs about special injustice, transferring to IMG Academy and more.

Jaden Bradley

Caleb Williams Blogs About Perspective, Protesting and Power

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams looks back on a week of family, empowerment and more in the latest installment of 'All on the Line.'

Caleb Williams

Elite 2022 Prospects Excited to Talk to Coaches Directly Now Per NCAA Rules

College coaches can contact prospects on June 15 after their sophomore year.

Jason Jordan

Video: Elite OL JC Latham Details Friday Alabama Commitment

One of the top uncommitted prospects in America regardless of position, JC Latham came off the board Friday for Alabama. The offensive tackle talent details the decision, connections between UA and IMG Academy and much more.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite PG Jaden Bradley to Transfer to IMG Academy

Bradley is one of the most sought after players in the 2022 class.

Jason Jordan

Watch: Elite OL JC Latham Announces College Commitment

Arguably the top offensive line prospect in the college football recruiting class of 2021, JC Latham announces his verbal commitment with Sports Illustrated.

John Garcia, Jr.