SI All-American TV: Jim Mora on CFB Recruiting Conversations Changing

From parents worried about top college football recruits leaving their home region to college players demanding change once enrolled, the sports is moving forward with social justice reform in mind.

The conversation has already breached the recruiting element of communication between program and prospective student-athlete, a forum we'll see more progress in when in-person contact between each party resumes later this year. Elements including simple communication between each side figure to evolve given the state of the country's unrest.

Football commentator Jim Mora outlines some of the impacts the movement has had on the recruiting conversations to be had on SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that continues today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on roster building and management at each level.

Mora asks coaches to be held accountable while expecting more detailed, pointed questions coming from recruits and their families during the evaluation process between scholarship options.

SIAA TV June 16: College football coaches have to be more 'vulnerable' following social unrest.

SIAA TV June 9: Newcomer expectations in college football should be tempered.

SIAA TV June 2: The broad challenges of college football recruiting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The debut of SIAA TV: John Garcia, Jr. and Jim Mora dig into the logistics of a true timeline to return to college football.