Penn State Recruiting: Highlights and Evaluations of Penn State's Class of 2021

Learn more about Penn State's 2021 recruiting class with bios, video and scouting reports from the SI All-American analysts.

Penn State's 2021 recruiting class includes a mix of talent and skillsets, from a trio of impressive receivers to defensive impact players to an Elite 11 quarterback from Canada.

The Lions signed 15 players during the early signing period, and have added a transfer running back, with more to come before February.

Here's a look at Penn State's Class of 2021, with bios, highlights and evaluations courtesy of the SI All-American scouting team.

Cornerback Kalen King of Detroit is a "polished cover man" who could become a quick contributor for the Lions."

Linebacker Kobe King is "absolutely yoked" and looks like Penn State's next great player at the position.

Jamari Buddin adds versatility to Penn State's linebackers corps as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Zakee Wheatley is a "legitimate" two-way player, according to SI All-American.

Rodney McGraw, a defensive end from Indiana, fills a position of need in the class.

Jeffrey Davis, Jr. is a cornerback with advanced skills who also had a successful high school career at wide receiver.

Safety Jaylen Reed, who began Penn State's 2021 run in Michigan, is among the group's top prospects.

Receiver Liam Clifford will join brother Sean after winning a state title and an offensive player-of-the-year award in Ohio.

Khalil Dinkins, a tight end recruit from western Pennsylvania, brings a big strike zone and "pluckability" to the position.

Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall is the highest-ranked player in Penn State's 2021 class.

Lineman Nate Bruce was Penn State's first 2021 commit. SI All-American calls him a road-grading run blocker.

Quarterback Christian Veilleux arrives to Penn State by way of several U.S. high school programs after starting his career in Canada.

Harrison Wallace and Lonnie White, Jr. give Penn State a promising group of wide receivers for the second consecutive year.

Sander Sahaydak is among the nation's highest-ranked placekickers. From The Morning Call, his hometown paper.

Meet John Lovett, the former Baylor running back who is transferring to Penn State as a graduate student.

