WATCH: Pitt's Zack Austin Hits Game-Winning 3-Pointer
PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers redshirt junior forward Zack Austin made the biggest shot of his collegiate career in the overtime win vs. Ohio State.
Buckeyes sophomore forward Devin Royal made one of his two free throws and the Panthers were down two points with six seconds left.
Panthers sophomore guard Jaland Lowe brought the ball up the court and found Austin at the center of the floor. He chose to pull up from 3-point range for one last chance and made it, giving the Panthers a 91-90 lead.
The Pitt bench jumped up and everyone ran to celebrate with Austin, but it didn't count as a buzzer beater with 0.4 seconds remaining. Pitt would eventually win after they stopped the final Ohio State possession.
Austin had his best game of the season for the Panthers, scoring a season-high 16 points and shooting 5-for-8 from behind the arc, including the game winner. Those five 3-pointers match a collegiate-high in a single game for Austin, as well.
This game forced Austin to play an important role for Pitt, as both junior forwards Cam Corhen, who was in foul trouble, and Guillermo Diaz Graham, who suffered a hit to the head, missed significant time following the start of the second half.
Austin has come off the bench in all eight games for the Panthers. Graduate student guard Damian Dunn started the first seven games, but suffered an injury vs. the then ranked No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers at the Greenbrier Tip-Off Championship on Nov. 24. He had surgery the day after and will miss the next six weeks.
Even with his abscence, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel just to put freshman guard Amsal Delalić in the starting lineup vs. Ohio State.
Austin has had a great role off the bench this season, playing an important role defensively. He had eight rebounds and five blocks vs. Murray State on Nov. 8, five rebounds and four blocks vs. Gardner-Webb on Nov. 11, both home wins.
He has scored in double-digits twice this season with 10 points twice, against Gardner-Webb and then vs. LSU on Nov. 22 in the Greenbrier Tip-Off.
Austin has shown that is an important piece for the Panthers going forward, especially Dunn's absence, and will go for it all in his final collegiate season.
Pitt stays on the road to face Mississippi State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4 in their next matchup.
