Pitt Dominates ACC Newcomer Stanford in Win
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers kept the winning going, as they defeated ACC newcomer Stanford, 83-68 at the Petersen Events Center.
The Panthers (12-2 overall, 3-0 ACC) improve to 3-1 over the Cardinal (9-5 overall, 1-2 ACC) in the all-time series, with their two other wins coming on the road in 1931 and at the Progressive Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 2013.
Pitt also makes it five straight wins, which includes ACC comeback victories over Virginia Tech on the road on Dec. 7 and Cal at home on New Year's Day, plus home non-conference blowouts of Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11 and Sam Houston on Dec. 21.
The Panthers got one of their starters back, as senior guard Ishmael Leggett returned after missing the victory over the Golden Bears.
Both teams started out 7-7, but then Stanford would outscore Pitt 15-6 and led 22-13 at the under-12 media timeout. Senior forward Maxime Raynaud led the way with 11 points, making all five of his shots, including a 3-pointer.
Pitt responded with a 13-3 run to take a 26-25 lead, thanks to Leggett making two jumpers and converting an and-one layup opportunity, junior forward Cam Corhen scoring two baskets and fowards in redshirt senior Zack Austin and junior forward Jorge Diaz Graham both making 3-pointer.
Raynaud repsonded with a 3-pointer to give the Cardinal back the lead, but the Panthers finished the period with a 12-2 run, earning a 38-28 advantage at halftime. Jorge Diaz Graham added a 3-pointer, Leggett made two baskets, while sophomore guard Jaland Lowe made a layup and a 3-pointer to cap the run.
Pitt continued the run into the second half with an 11-2 run at the under-16 media timeout, increasing their lead to 49-32. Junior forward Guillermo Diaz Graham made a mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer, while Leggett made a layup and two free throws.
This made it a 36-10 run since the under-12 media timeout in the first half, when Pitt trailed by nine points.
Austin made two-highlight plays, as he grabbed Cardinal forward Tallis Toure's layup attempt, ripping it from him in mid-air and then staring him down afterwards.
He would also have a behind-the-back putback slam dunk later on in the half, as the Panthers kept the Cardinal far from their lead.
Leggett had a great game for Pitt, as he scored 21 points in his return, shooting 9-for-13 from the field, 9-for-9 inside the arc and 3-for-3 from the foul line.
Guillermo Diaz Graham, who had struggled in recent weeks, added 12 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, with two 3-pointers. He also had a sensational putback dunk that got the fans on their feet.
Pitt will head out on the road for their next matchup, as they face No. 4 Duke on Jan. 7 with a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Guard Returns From Injury vs. Stanford
- Pitt Football Lands Florida Transfer WR
- Pitt Football Lands Ohio State Transfer
- Former Pitt DB Jordan Whitehead Injured in Car Accident
- Pitt Football Lands Transfer OL
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt