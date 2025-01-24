Pitt Basketball Hosts Players-Only Meeting
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have had a poor recent run of from, which saw the players try different ways to get back to winning ways.
Pitt is on a four-game losing streak, suffering a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and an overtime home loss to Clemson, 78-75 at home on Jan. 18.
Their loss to the Seminoles, which ended in a scuffle postgame, led to the leaders of the Panthers hosting a players' only meeting once they got back to Pittsburgh.
Pitt sophomore guard Jaland Lowe said that it took place back in the locker room at 4:00 a.m., as the 9:00 p.m. start vs. Florida State led to a late return from Tallahassee.
“Just reflected on what we need to do, being honest with ourselves, holding each other accountable about what we need to do moving forward and it was a great conversation," Lowe said on what took place during the meeting. "I mean, it’s a great group of guys, so, had no problem doing that.”
Panthers senior guard Ishmael Leggett didn't give many details into what was said, but wanted to take that time to hold every player accountable for the recent losses.
“We just had a very honest conversation with each other,” Leggett said. “What we needed to do to go forward, what needed to change. Yeah, it was needed. We just put everything on the table and we wanted to just hold each other accountable in the things we said in the meeting, obviously, I’m not going to go super into detail about it, but we laid everything out, and we’re going to hold each other accountable on those things.”
Leggett also said that the meeting played a role in their improved play vs. the Tigers, which still resulted in a loss, but showed signs that they have what it takes to end their recent skid and perform as the strong, compact team, as they did earlier in the season.
“Yeah for sure," Leggett said. "I think we were a totally, totally different team during the Clemson game. “We have to continue to be that on-edge team, on-fire team, in the future.”
Pitt will head back out on the road this weekend, as they face Syracuse on Jan. 25 for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off.
