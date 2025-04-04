Talented Linebacker, Teammate of Safety Commit Visits Pitt Football
PITTSBURGH — On the broad spectrum of prospects who have dropped by the ongoing Pitt Panthers spring camp, Brian Stovall Jr. was a particularly interesting and newsworthy recruiting visitor today.
First of all, the rising senior is already built like a college linebacker. He lists 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds in his social media profile. If you had a closer look at recent videos and photos of Stovall Jr. found on social media, those numbers wouldn't strike you as inflated.
For decades, the Detroit program has seemingly churned out Power Four talent annually. A two-time First Team All-American at Michigan who spent 2017 to 2024 with the Dallas Cowboys, recently signing a three-year, $30-million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars (March 12), cornerback Jourdan Lewis is just one of many products of Cass Tech to turn pro.
Pitt Panthers safeties coach Archie Collins also attended Cass Tech, carrying his career over to Lansing where he played in the Michigan State defense.
It was part of why the Panthers were able to connect as well as they did with Cass Tech safety Marcus Jennings, a Pitt commitment as of March 22, and a teammate and classmate of Stovall Jr.
Last May, Pitt extended an offer to the hulking prospect. On paper, Stovall Jr. is listed as a linebacker, but he take on more than a single role on one side of the ball.
The three-star recruit will play a traditional outside linebacker role, he'll slide laterally to cover the slot, and he's often an on-ball, stand-up pass rusher on the edge where he creates a lot of havoc.
A unique twist to his football profile, Stovall also plays an active tight end/H-Back role, delivering punishing blocks out of the backfield. Along with Pitt, he carries offers from Akron, Indiana, Kentucky, Toledo, and others. He's also a two-sport athlete with state titles in football and basketball.
All told, this is a powerfully-built prospect with special ties to Pitt.
Keep an eye on this one moving forward.
