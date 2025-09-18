Pitt Basketball Loses 4-Star Target to SEC Program
PITTSBURGH — One of the Pitt Panthers' targets in the Class of 2026 has committed to an SEC program.
Four-star point guard Neiko Mundey committed to Texas A&M, Joe Tipton of On3 reported on Sept. 18.
Pitt was in Mundey's top eight schools and he held other offers from Mississippi State, Texas, Oklahoma State, USC, Auburn and Washington.
Mundey stands at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds and plays high school basketball at Prince George's Christian Academy in Washington, D.C.
Rivals ranks Mundey as the No. 4 player in Maryland, the No. 11 point guard in the class and the No. 73 player in the nation. Mundey also made an official visit to Pitt on Aug. 30, according to Rivals. He also made visits to Mississippi, Oklahoma State, Texas and USC.
The 247Sports Composite had Mundey ranked as the No. 3 player from Maryland, the No. 8 combo guard in the class and the No. 65 player in the country. ESPN has him ranked as the 79th player in the nation, the No. 4 player in his state and the No. 14 player at his position.
Mundey also plays AAU basketball for New World in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, where he averaged 21.7 points per game and shot 49.4% from the field and 44.6% from deep.
The Panthers are still in search for their first commitment in their 2026 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, the only other point guard Pitt has offered is three-star Western Kentucky commit Cole Edelen.
However, Pitt is targeting several shooting guards. Four-star Jasiah Jervis visited Pitt earlier this week and Jeff Capel and associate head coach Tim O'Toole each made separate visits to see Jervis at Archbishop Stepinac.
The Panthers have also targeted four-stars Adam Oumiddoch, Quincy Wadley, Jermal Jones, Steven Reynolds, Baylor commit Elijah Williams, Abdou Toure and Anthony Felesi.
In 2025, Pitt signed two point guards in former four-star Omari Witherspoon and former three-star Macari Moore. The Panthers also signed two four-star transfer shooting guards in Damarco Minor and Nojus Indrusaitis.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Hosts Top 50 2026 Recruit
- Pitt Adds Former DB, NFL GM to Athletic Department
- Takeaways: Pitt Volleyball Handles Penn State
- Pitt Volleyball Takes Down Rival Penn State
- Pitt Football Targeting Virginia Tech Transfer DB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt