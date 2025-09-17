Pitt Football Targeting Virginia Tech Transfer DB
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have been in contact with former Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dante Lovett, On'3 Pete Nakos reported on Sept. 17.
The other schools to contact Lovett are Ball State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri, Monmouth, Nebraska, Norfolk State, North Carolina Central, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Penn State, Rutgers, Sothern Miss, Texas A&M, Toledo, UCF, USF, UTEP, Washington and Wisconsin, according to Nakos.
Lovett entered the transfer portal earlier this week after Hokies' head coach Brent Pry was fired in his fourth season in Blacksburg. All Virginia Tech players now have a 30-day transfer portal window and are eligible to play starting next season.
Lovett, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior, plans to use his redshirt this season, according to Nakos, and will have two years of eligibility remaining starting in the 2026 season.
Lovett committed to Virginia Tech as a three-star out of DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Md. He appeared in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2023 and recorded 10 tackles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. In 2024, he tallied 20 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.
In the Hokies' 0-3 start to the 2025 season, Lovett made just six tackles before entering the transfer portal.
Lovett received over 20 offers coming out of high school, according to Rivals, with Pitt being one of the schools to make an offer.
Of the 25 schools to reportedly contact Lovett since entering the portal, USF, Toledo, Nebraska, Pitt, Georgia Tech, Florida and Penn State are the only schools that offered Lovett out of high school, according to Rivals. Of those schools, Lovett visited Penn State four times and Florida once as a high school recruit.
Rivals had Lovett as the No. 15 player from Maryland, the No. 89 corner in the Class of 2023 and the No. 902 player in the nation out of high school. The 247Sports Composite had Lovett as the No. 15 player from his home state, the No. 73 corner in the class and the No. 880 player in the country.
