Pitt Battles West Virginia on Road in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers will face off once again in the men's basketball version of the Backyard Brawl in 2025.
Pitt will travel to Morgantown and take on West Virginia at the WVU Coliseum on Thursday, Nov. 13 for the 192nd edition of the Backyard Brawl.
The Mountaineers lead the all-time series against the Panthers, 101-90. The first meeting took place in 1906 and the teams played each other annually from 1918 to 2012, when the Mountaineers left the Big East for the Big 12. The Panthers left the Big East the following season for the ACC and the rivalry remained dormant for a few seasons.
The two programs restarted the Backyard Brawl in 2017, which WVU has dominated in recent years, winning the first five games back through 2022.
Pitt got its first win in the rivalry in 11 years in an 80-63 victory at WVU Coliseum on Dec. 6, 2023. Blake Hinson starred for Pitt, dropping 29 points, including a program record nine 3-pointers as well. It marked their first road win in the Backyard Brawl since Jan. 30, 2012.
The two schools signed a deal before last season to keep the series going annually through the 2027-28 season, ensuring four more games along with this upcoming season's matchup.
Pitt dominated West Virginia again last season in an 86-62 win at the Petersen Events Center on Nov. 15. This was Pitt's first win at home over their biggest rival since Feb. 24, 2011 and the first time they had back-to-back wins over WVU since they had four straight from Feb. 12, 2010 to Jan. 30, 2012.
Damian Dunn starred for the Panthers, dropping a season-high 23 points, while shooting 7-for-12 from the field, 4-for-7 from 3-point range and 5-for-7 from the foul line in 30 minutes vs. the Mountaineers.
Both teams have made numerous changes to their roster since the end of last season. Pitt saw five players transfer out and three graduate, while bringing in three freshmen and four transfers and West Virginia had their head coach, Darian DeVries, leave for Indiana after one season in charge.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel will preside over his seventh Backyard Brawl, while this will serve as the first for new WVU head coach Ross Hodge, who had success with North Texas.
This is one of two confirmed non-conference matchups for the Panthers in the 2025-26 campaign, along with Ohio State at home on Nov. 28, Black Friday.
