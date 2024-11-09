Former Pitt Star Records First NBA Double-Double
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers guard Bub Carrington recorded his first double-double in the NBA for the Washington Wizards, displaying his prowess early in his rookie season.
Carrington finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds, along with eight assists and four steals, in the Wizards' 128-104 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road on Nov. 8, just two assists shy of a triple-double.
He is the youngest player for the Wizards to record a double-double, at 19 years and 110 days old, and is just the third Washington rookie to record at least 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
Carrington ranks No. 4 amongst all NBA rookies, scoring 10.3 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds per game, while leading all rookies by averaging 1.3 steals, 5.0 defensive rebounds and 29.9 minutes per game. He is also second with 37 total assists and third with nine total steals so far this season.
Carrington came to the Wizards in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Wizards got the No. 14 pick (Carrington) in a trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Trail Blazers. They also received Malcolm Brogdon, a 2029 first round pick and two second round selections.
He is a part of a stellar rookie class for the Wizards, including French center Alex Sarr (No. 2 overall) and Miami forward Kyshawn George (No. 24 overall), who hails from Switzerland.
Carrington has built off of what was an impressive NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July. He averaged 32.6 minutes, 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 32.9% from the field, 35.9% from 3-point range and 86.4% from the foul line, which helped him earn NBA 2K25 All-Summer League Second Team honors.
He starred for Pitt last season, earning All-ACC Rookie Team honors, the second player in program history to do so.
Carrington started all 33 games for Pitt, averaging 33.2 minutes, 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, respectively, while shooting 41.2% from the field, 32.2% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
One of his best games came in the season opener, as he scored 18 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in the win over North Carolina A&T, becoming the first Panther to have a triple-double in their debut in program history.
Carrington was the first Pitt player to go in the first round since center Steven Adams did so when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He was also the first Panther to earn an NBA Draft selection since the Atlanta Hawks took forward Lamar Patterson in the second round in 2014.
- How to Watch: No. 18 Pitt vs. Virginia
- Pitt Takes Down Murray State
- Pitt Guard Returns From Injury
- Pitt Football Makes Top List for 2026 OL
- Preview: Pitt Looks For Response Against Virginia
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt