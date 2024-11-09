How to Watch: No. 18 Pitt vs. Virginia
PITTSBURGH -- The No. 18 Pitt Panthers look to bounce back after their first loss of the season as they host the Virginia Cavaliers on Nov. 9 at Acrisure Stadium for their Week 11 matchup.
Quick Preview
Pitt comes into this one 7-1 overall, coming off of a poor, 48-25 loss to the No. 20 SMU Mustangs in Week 10. They dropped five spots in the AP Poll and six places in the Coaches Poll to No. 23 in the country.
The Panthers did land at No. 18 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, giving them a chance to make the field of 12 if they win out, starting with the Cavaliers.
Virginia is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, with a bye week separating their last three games, all defeats. They lost 24-20 to Louisville at home in Week 7, 48-31 to No. 10 Clemson on the road in Week 8 and a 41-14 blowout to North Carolina at home in Week 9.
Pitt is 10-4 all-time vs. Virginia, including 7-2 since they joined the ACC in 2013. Pitt has only lost in 2014, 24-19 in Charlottesville, Va. and 30-14 at Heinz Field in 2019 against Virginia, while winning all of their other matchups.
History of Pitt vs. Virginia
Pitt is 10-4 all-time vs. Virginia, including 7-2 since they joined the ACC in 2013. Pitt has only lost in 2014, 24-19 in Charlottesville, Va. and 30-14 at Heinz Field in 2019 against Virginia, while winning all of their other conference matchups.
This includes two important wins that played a role in the postseason. The Panthers defeated the No. 25 Cavaliers, 23-13 in 2018 on the road, which is the last ranked win for the Panthers away from home and helped them en route to their first ACC Coastal Division Title.
They also won 48-38 at Heinz Field in 2021, which earned them their second ACC Coastal Division Title and would set them up to win their first ACC Championship. Wide receiver Jordan Addison had an incredible game, with 202 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including a 62-yard score on fourth down to seal the game with two minutes remaining.
The two teams last faced off in 2022, which saw Pitt dominate on the road 37-7. Defensive backs MJ Devonshire and Marquis Williams picked off the first two throws from Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and returned them for touchdowns, setting the tone for the matchup.
Pitt most recently achieved the feat of two pick-sixes in the first quarter in their last home game vs.Syracuse, a 41-13 blowout in Week 9. Sophomore linebacker Rasheem Biles picked off Syracuse senior quarterback Kyle McCord on the first drive and returned it 35 yards for the score and then redshirt sophomore linebacker Kyle Louis did it himself on a 59-yad pick-six on the third Syracuse drive.
The two teams played each other nine times over the first 10 seasons that the Panthers were in the ACC, since they were in the Coastal Division, which saw everyone play each other every season.
The ACC did away with divisions in the 2023 season and then changed the schedules again with the additions of Cal and Stanford from the Pac-12 and SMU from the American.
This means that Pitt will face Virginia just twice from 2024-2030, with the match in Charlottesville taking place in 2027.
How To Watch: No. 18 Pitt vs. Virginia
The Panthers will face off against the Cavaliers at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network at Acrisure Stadium. This is their second straight game with that kickoff time and television channel. It is also the second primetime game at home and first on a Saturday in 2024 for Pitt.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Takes Down Murray State
- Pitt Guard Returns From Injury
- Pitt Football Makes Top List for 2026 OL
- Preview: Pitt Looks For Response Against Virginia
- Preview: Pitt Looks to Add Another Explosive Win
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt