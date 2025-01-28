Pitt LB Duo Ranked Top 10 in Power 4
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had two of the best linebackers in the country last season, as they had fantastic showings in 2024.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their top 10 highest-graded linebackers in the Power 4, and had redshirt sophomore Kyle Louis at No. 8 with a grade of 83.4, plus sophomore Rasheem Biles tied for No. 9 with an 83.4 grade.
Louis earned numerous accolades for his play this season, including First Team All-American honors from The Sporting News. making him the 100th Panther to earn the honor. He is also the first Pitt sophomore defensive player since Hugh Green in 1978 to earn First Team All-American honors from an NCAA recognized-selector.
He also earned Second Team All-American honors from CBS Sports, The Athletic, Phil Steele and the Associated Press.
Louis earned All-ACC First Team honors, as he had an excellent season at Star or outside linebacker, making 12 starts. The AP also named him as an All-ACC First Team linebacker.
He made 101 tackles (45 solo), 15.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, three pass breakups and forced a fumble in 13 games this season. He also earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors twice in the win vs. West Virginia and North Carolina.
Louis had a season-high 13 tackles (five solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and the game-sealing interception of Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Greene.
He would make nine tackles (five solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and the game-winning sack on the final Tar Heels drive, giving the Panthers their first ever win in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Louis would also make a 59-yard interception return for a touchdown in the 41-13 blowout win over rival Syracuse on Oct. 24. He was one of five players to make an interception and one of three to return one for a touchdown in the victory.
He also blocked a PAT and ran it back 85 yards against Toledo in the 48-46 loss in the GameAbove Sports Bowl in Detroit. This was the first time Pitt blocked a PAT and took it all the way for two points since Sept. 20, 1990, a 20-20 tie at the Carrier Dome.
Biles started nine games and played in 12 contests, missing just the 17-15 home win vs.Cal in Week 7, at Money linebacker. He also started the final seven games of the season.
He finished third on the Panthers with 82 tackles (47 solo) and 5.5 sacks, second with 15.0 tackles for loss, led the team with nine passes defended, while also making a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
His best game came in the blowout of rival Syracuse at home in Week 9. Biles started the game out with an interception for a touchdown and he also made a season-high 12 tackles (seven solo) in the win, plus a sack.
Biles earned All-ACC Third Team honors for his play. Both he and Louis announced they're returning for 2025.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt 2025 ACC Schedule Released
- Former Pitt OT Named to Pro Bowl
- Pitt Drops in NET Rankings, Despite Win
- Steelers Projected to Land Pitt DB
- Former Pitt Star Headed to Super Bowl
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt