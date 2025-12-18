Pitt Completes Dominant Win Over Binghamton

The Pitt Panthers were able to break their three-game losing streak with a 40-point blowout over the Binghamton Bearcats at the Petersen Events Center. This is Pitt's first win since Nov. 28 against Ohio State.

Not only was Pitt's offense an improvement this game, but the team also had their highest scoring game of the season. The Panthers put up 103 points while averaging just 70.8 points per game prior. This is the first time the team has put up over 100 points since a Dec. 2024 win over Sam Houston.

Leading Scorers

Barry Dunning Jr. led the team in scoring with 23 points, tying his season high. Dunning hit five three-pointers and had a 77.8% field goal percentage overall.

The Panthers as a team improved their three point shooting this game. After shooting just five-for-22 in three point attempts against Villanova, Pitt shot 59.3% from three with 16 makes against Binghamton. Binghamton wasn't very good at closing out and commonly left Pitt players wide open along the three point line. Pitt was able to punish the Bearcats for their sloppy defense.

Nojus Indrusaitis had a career high in points with 16. This is after scoring 14 against Villanova with a strong first half.

Brandin Cummings, with 17 points, and Roman Siulepa, with 12 points, were both able to bounce back after having poor offensive perfomances against Villanova. Siulepa shot five-for-six from the field and Cummings shot 50% from three.

Adding the performances of Cam Corhen and Omari Witherspoon, six players ended the game with double digit points. Five players shot 60% or better from the field.

Defensive Hands

Pitt's strong defense was active in this game, winning the overall blocks, steals, and rebounding battles.

The best part of Indrusaitis' and Dunning's performances is that they were great on both ends of the floor. Dunning led all players in blocks with three of his own. Siulepa and Cummings also each got a block in.

Indrusaitis led all players in steals, having a career high of four. The sophomore was just one steal and rebound away from having a 4x5.

Freshman Kieran Mullen had his season high in minutes this game with 16. It seems like Pitt may officially burn his redshirt status as Papa Kante continues to be out with an injury and Pitt deals with a very thin center depth.

Despite putting up zero points, Mullen got four rebounds and wasn't a total negative on the floor.

Aspects to Work On

While this game was a blowout win, one thing Pitt has to work on is limiting fouls from key players. Both Corhen and Mullen ended the game with four personal fouls.

If those two were to foul out, the current state of the team would likely result in some small-ball action with the 6'6 Siulepa having to play center. That's not a winning recipe in bigger games.

Pitt's next game will be an in-state rivarly, taking on Penn State in Hershey, PA on Dec. 21.

