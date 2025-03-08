Edge Rusher Evan Harvey Visiting Pitt This Month
Perhaps one of the most talented 2026 edge rushers considering the Pitt Panthers confirmed with Inside the Panthers this morning that he will be in Pittsburgh later this month.
Evan Harvey out of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek is set to visit Pitt on March 27.
At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Harvey has so far earned offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oregon State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Outside of the Power Four, Central Florida, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Memphis, South Florida, Troy, and Western Michigan have also offered Harvey.
The Panthers extended the offer to Harvey back on January 23.
At Sandy Creek, the rising junior faces quality competition in a big-time-talent-laden Marietta region of Georgia. His high school produced former NFL superstar receiver Calvin Johnson, current Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, and 11-year NFL veteran defensive end Kedrick Golston (Washington, 2006-2016) among others.
Top 150 Georgia Tech signee Dalen Penson led the Patriots to a 10-2 record last year with Harvey featured on defense and four-star 2026 running back Amari Latimer starring alongside Penson.
Latimer and Harvey will lead the way on each side of the ball at Sandy Creek this year.
Harvey began to turn heads as an underclassman. In the 2023-24 season, the three-star edge churned out 31 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 24 hurries, a fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles.
He’s a very athletic two-sport junior - competing in basketball and football - as displayed in the first clip of his junior season Hudl highlights leaping for an interception that quickly turned into a pick-six.
