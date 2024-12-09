Pitt WR Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers continue to see changes to their roster following the offseason, as one of their wideouts entered the transfer portal.
Panthers redshirt freshman wide receiver Lamar Seymore announced in a post on Twitter that he will leave the program and enter the transfer portal. He is not listed on the Pitt roster and Pittsburgh Sports Now previously reported that he planned to do so on Dec. 5.
"First, I would like to thank God for leading me this far into my football career and wanna thank Pitt football for welcoming me to their program with open arms and nothing but love," Seymore wrote in his statement. "Pitt helped me grow as a person on and off the field, but my time here is up and I will be entering my name in the transfer portal." #freetheforce
Seymore hails from Miami and played for powerhouse Miami Central High School, winning four state titles in Florida. He finished with 34 receptions for 596 yards, 17.5 yards per catch, and nine touchdowns as a senior, leading his team to a 14-0 record and the Floirda 2M Title.
He was a consensus three-star wide receiver recruit in the Class of 2023. 247Sports rated him as the No. 138 wide receiver and No. 121 recruit in Florida, On3 had him at No. 220 at his position and No. 198 in the state and ESPN rated him as No. 111 at wide receiver and No. 126 in Florida.
Seymore enrolled mid-year in 2023 and played in spring camp. He only played in one game in 2023, the season opener vs. Wofford,
He would then play in just one game this past season, making a catch for five yards in the 55-24 home blowout of Kent State in the season opener on Aug. 31
Seymore is the ninth player to depart Pitt for the transfer portal following the end of the regular season. He is also the second wide receiver to do so, along with redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds.
The other transfer portal entries include redshirt juniors in quarterback Nate Yarnell, offensive lineman Terrence Moore, defensive linemen Nakhi Johnson and Elliot Donald and defensive back Noah Biglow, plus running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd.
