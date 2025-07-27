Pitt Men's Basketball All-Time Starting Five
The Pittsburgh Panthers men's basketball team boasts a rich history of success, including one appearance in the Final Four in 1941. They have had 15 First Team All-American selections and participated in 27 NCAA Tournaments, with the most trip coming in 2023. Pittsburgh has also appeared in nine National Invitation Tournaments (NITs).
Here is the program's all-time starting five.
C: Charles Smith, 6-10, 1984-1988
Exceptional performance became a standard for Charles Smith throughout his four-year tenure at Pittsburgh, as he set school records in points (2,045) and blocks (346). His four All-Big East teams and the title of Big East Player of the Year in the 1987-88 season are a testament to his skill and dedication. As a Panther, Smith's average of 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game on 50% shooting from the field is a benchmark for aspiring players. His jersey, retired in Pittsburgh, is a fitting tribute to his legacy.
PF: Sam Young, 6-6, 2005-2009
Sam Young won the Big East Most Improved Player in the 2007-08 season when he averaged 18.1 points per game. He also scored 13.2 points and grabbed 5.0 rebounds per game for his career at Pittsburgh. Additionally, he shot 49% from the field and 35% from beyond the arc on his way to two Big East teams. In his senior season at Pitt, Young averaged 19.2 points per game and was honored as a Third Team All-American. His 2009 NBA draft stock also increased after his spectacular performance in the 2009 NCAA Tournament, during which he averaged 23.5 points in four games.
SF: Billy Knight, 6-6, 1971-174
Billy Knight was dominant during his three years at Pittsburgh, averaging 22.2 points and 12.0 rebounds on 52% shooting from the field. He scored 1,731 total points and was part of the team that won 22 straight games in the 1973-74 season, a remarkable feat that led them to the Elite Eight.
SG: Brandin Knight, 6-0, 1999-2003
Brandin Knight was a floor general for the Panthers, setting school records in assists (785) and steals (282). He dished out 6.2 assists per game for the program. He also averaged 11.3 points per game and scored a total of 1,440 points. Knight won Big East Player of the Year and Most Improved Player in the 2001-2002 season.
PG: Don Hennon, 5-8, 1956-1959
Don Hennon could score the basketball; he averaged 24.2 points per game in three years as a Panther. He scored 45 points in a game and had two other 40-point performances as well. He finished his career at Pitt in an era before the three-point shot was introduced, and before first-year students were eligible to play; he was the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,841 points upon leaving the program, a record that remains fifth on the school's all-time scoring list.
