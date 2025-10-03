Pitt Reveals Tip-off Time for Providence Exhibition
While football season and volleyball season continue on, basketball season is approaching sooner than what might appear for Pitt fans.
Pitt men's basketball will get their first bit of action on Oct. 19 at 2:00 PM against Providence.
After playing Providence, they will play Pitt-Johnston in one more exhibition game a week later on Oct. 27. After that, the regular season will officially start as they take on Youngstown State.
Pitt and Providence have a long history, both being in the Big East conference for a time. The Panthers currently lead the all time series 31-17. The two teams haven't played since 2013.
This exhibition game is planned to start a home-and-home series, with Pitt expected to go to Providence at the start of the 2026-27 basketball season.
Providence isn't the only Big East rematch that Pitt has planned for the upcoming basketball season. The Panthers will fly over to Philadelphia to take on their formal rival Villanova on Dec. 13.
The game against Villanova will be a big one, as the all-time series between the two teams has Pitt leading 33-32. Villanova could tie it with a win. Like Providence, the last time the Panthers played Villanova was in 2013.
Rivals seem to be a common theme of Pitt's basketball schedule this season. A battle for Pennsylvania will be held when Pitt plays Penn State on Dec. 21 in Hershey, PA.
Pitt basketball will also try to redeem Pitt football by going into Morgantown and playing against West Virginia on Nov. 13.
The Panthers received some tough news recently with Dishon Jackson, a transfer from Iowa State who plays center, being ruled out indefinitely with medical issues. Jackson was expected to be a big part in Pitt's front court play.
While Jackson is out, there will still be a lot of new faces on the team to look forward to. Guard Nojus Indrusaitis is also from Iowa State and has shown offensive versatility in his game.
There are several freshman suiting up for Pitt this season. One to look out for is forward Roman Siulepa. Siulepa, a native of Australia, has been playing in professional basketball leagues down under for several years now, despite being just 19 years old.
There's a lot to look forward to for the upcoming Pitt basketball season. Before the Panthers can get to the big games, their season will start by taking on Providence.
