Pitt Star LB Named to Prestigious Award Watch List
PITTSBURGH - Kyle Louis made one of the most important plays of the upset win between the Pitt Panthers and then-No. 25 Florida State over the weekend.
Sure, he recorded 11 tackles (four solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss, but he hauled in the game-winning onside kick, too. Safe to say, Louis does it all for Pitt.
Louis - a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from East Orange, N.J. - has been named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list. It's an honor that, "recognizes the lineman or linebacker who demonstrates excellence in performance, leadership, character, and resilience - qualities synonymous with Vince Lombardi's legacy."
Louis is a dominant force. And after a first-team All-American campaign season for the Panthers last season, the 100th first-team honor in program history, opposing offenses are looking away from him.
"It seems like they're not going at him as much," coach Pat Narduzzi said last week. "Again, that's why Kyle just - you know, again, what he did a year ago, people ask him, can he go from there, if he can maintain it, that's great, but he's just gotta take care of his business and do his job, he can't do too much. Kyle will get in trouble when he starts to do too much and knows too much, watches too much tape. Shoot, even last night, you know, my radio show, he's talking about reading the quarterback's eyes.
"I'm like, you know, he's not supposed to be staring at the quarterback unless it's a certain defense that doesn't get called all the time, so he needs to just do his job. That's fine. You know, he gets excited when he's making plays, he gets excited when Heem's making plays and Lovelace is making plays, so they're not selfish, and I have not seen any selfishness out of Kyle when he wants to make the play."
Louis has racked up 42 tackles (21 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries - earning ACC Linebacker of the Week this week.
Louis is a team captain, which is uncommon for a non-senior, and he's still the heart and soul of the defense. He hasn't made as much of impact at this point in the season as he did last season, but Narduzzi - and the Panthers - aren't worried about it. He's doing his job every single day.
It's no surprise that Louis is included among the midseason watch list, but after the season that Rasheem Biles has had, it is a surprise that he's been excluded. Biles is second in the ACC in tackles and tackles for loss, and he's scored a defensive touchdown this season, too.
The Louis and Biles duo is perhaps the best linebacking duo in all of college football.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Basketball Target Sets Commitment Date
- Two Pitt Players Earn PFF Weekly Honors
- Pitt's Snap Counts vs. Florida State Released
- Three Pitt Players Earn ACC Weekly Honors
- Pitt vs. NC State Kickoff Time Announced
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt