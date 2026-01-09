Pitt Adds FCS Transfer Punter

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have made a few additions in the transfer portal, with their special teams unit in need of them after this past season.

Chris Peak of PantherLair reported on Twitter that Pitt signed transfer punter Gabe Russo from FCS program Idaho State

Russo spent last season with the Bengals, with 38 punts for 1,761 yards and 46.3 yards per punt, earning Second Team All-Big Sky honors and was a semifinalist for the FCS Punter of the Year Award.

He was with Auburn for his first two seasons of college, but after not seeing game time, he transferred to Idaho State, where he showed his potential.

Russo also hails from Montgomery, Ala. and starred for Montgomery Catholic Preparatory, coming out as the third best punter in the Class of 2023, according to Kohl's Professional Camps.

Russo Addresses Important Need for Pitt

The Panthers had no punters on their roster prior to the addition of Russo, making punter an important need in the transfer portal.

Pitt starting punter Caleb Junko graduated after the season after almost four years in the role and backup punter Cade Dowd entered the transfer portal.

The Panthers don't have a punter in their Class of 2026, so an addition there or another from the transfer portal shouldn't come as too surprising.

Russo, as it stands, will likely serve as the starting punter for Pitt next season.

Pitt Sees Numerous Changes to Special Teams Unit

The Panthers special teams unit for 2026 will look almost completely different compared to 2025, with numerous departures.

Pitt special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jacob Bronowski, who was with the program the past two seasons, left for Auburn for the special teams coordinator role.

Both of Pitt's long snappers from last season departed, with Nilay Upadhyayula graduating and then Nico Crawford walked on Senior Day and entered the transfer portal, taking his talents to Michigan.

Panthers star freshman kicker Trey Butkowski also left the program and landed with Crawford as a member of the Wolverines.

Pitt did recently add Purdue transfer long snapper Justin Schmidt, who will compete with fellow rising redshirt freshman Henry Searcy for that role next season.

The Panthers have a new special teams coordinator in Mike Priefer, who was previously with the North Carolina Tar Heels last season and has decades of experience in that role.

Priefer needs a kicker for next season, so expect Pitt to make an addition there in the near future, via transfer portal or a late addition to the Class of 2026.

