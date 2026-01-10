Pitt Acquires Illinois Transfer DT

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have landed another transfer commitment from former Illinois redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jeremiah Warren, per Allen Trieu of 247Sports.

Trieu reported on Jan. 7 that Warren had scheduled a visit with Pitt for Jan. 8.

"I’m liking the Panthers chances to get this one done if all goes well," Trieu wrote in reference to Warren's visit.

Warren stands at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He tallied three tackles in 11 games this past season.

Pittsburgh has received a commitment from Illinois DL transfer Jeremiah Warren.



6'3, 310-lb Belleville (Mich.) native has two years of eligibility remaining.https://t.co/M3wXl5wr9O pic.twitter.com/lKuPknu1wv — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 10, 2026

Warren has played in 26 games in his three seasons with the Fighting Illini, where he totaled 13 tackles. Off the football field, Warren is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten player.

Illinois recruited Warren as a three-star out of Belleville High School in Michigan. Warren was a two-time team captain and was named to the All-State team by the Detroit Free Press in 2022.

Warren held offers from Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Liberty, Navy, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan.

Previewing Pitt's 2026 DL

It has been a rough few days for Pitt's defensive line, but the addition of Warren should help mend the room.

Pitt's sophomore defensive tackle Francis Brewu entered the transfer portal on Jan. 6, then redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington did the same three days later on Jan. 9.

Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (25) looks on from the sideline during the first half of the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Pittsburgh is down 20-12 at the half. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This left Nick James, Sean FitzSimmons and Isaiah Neal as the only starters set to return. Pitt also has Ty Yuhas, Trevor Sommers, Charlie Donehue and incoming freshman Lincoln Hoke to fill out the rest of the room.

Brewu and Whittington combined for 48 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Pitt Transfer Portal Commits

The following transfer portal recruits have reportedly committed with Pitt or have announced their commitment to Pitt:

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt