Western Kentucky Transfer RB Signs With Pitt

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have signed redshirt senior Western Kentucky running back La'Vell Wright, per Cody Nagel of 247Sports.

Wright is the first transfer addition to a relatively depleted Pitt running back room.

Star back Desmond Reid is off to the NFL Draft, Jalynn Williams is out of eligibility and Juelz Goff, Derrick Davis Jr. and Caleb Williams have entered the transfer portal. This leaves returning starter Ja'Kyrian Turner, fellow true freshmen Jaylin Brown and Synkwan Smith, senior Justin Cook and incoming freshman Damon Ferguson.

Wright stands at 6-foot, 222-pounds and had 85 carries for 471 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in his lone season with the Hilltoppers.

Wright will be entering his sixth season of eligibility, having earned a medical redshirt due to missing the entire 2023 season. His previous stops include Kentucky and Austin Peay.

At Austin Peay, Wright led the team with a career-high 115 carries for a career-high 643 yards and five touchdowns.

At Kentucky, Wright totaled 48 carries, 238 yards and a touchdown in the two seasons he was healthy.

In all, Wright has totaled 1,352 career rushing yards, 16 touchdowns and averaged 5.5 yards per carry, and has added 20 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Kentucky recruited Wright as a three-star player out of North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Ky., several miles south of Louisville, in the Class of 2021. Wright posted 4,296 career rushing yards, 56 rushing touchdowns, 1,316 receiving yard and 17 receiving touchdowns.

Wright was also named the Kentucky Football Coaches Association 6A Player of the Year and a First-Team All-State selection by the Louisville Courier-Journal as a senior.

Pitt Adds RB Depth

Wright adds lots of experience to this young and inexperienced running back group. Turner led the team in rushing with 745 yards and seven touchdowns at 5.3 yards per carry as a true freshman, while Cook had just nine carries for 31 yards as a senior. Brown and Smith did not record any rushes as true freshmen.

Pitt also has Ferguson as its lone incoming freshman on a scholarship. Ferguson is rated as Pitt's top recruit in the 2026 class by 247Sports and Rivals. He rushed for 2,951 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career at Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Md.

Pitt Transfer Portal Commits

The following transfer portal recruits have reportedly committed with Pitt or have announced their commitment to Pitt:

