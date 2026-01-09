Buffalo Transfer LB Visits Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Buffalo transfer linebacker Dion Crawford shared his recent visit with the Pitt Panthers on Jan. 9.

Crawford is a rising senior who spent the last two seasons under Pitt's newly-hired linebackers coach Joe Bowen, who was the defensive coordinator at Buffalo from 2024-25.

Thank you Pitt. What a beautiful city 🔵🟡 pic.twitter.com/lzxaJjzFl4 — Dion Crawford (@dion_crawford21) January 9, 2026

Crawford stands at 6-foot-1, 232 pounds and is from Lawrenceville, Ga. He has totaled 171 career tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his three seasons with the Bulls.

Crawford was named an All-MAC selection in 2024 and to the Academic All-MAC team in each of the last two seasons.

Crawford is one of the talented linebackers Bowen coached and developed in his short time with Buffalo. Bowen most notably coached Shaun Dolac, who was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and a consensus All-American, and Red Murdock, who was selected to the All-MAC First Team and was also named an All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America in 2025.

University of Akron quarterback DJ Irons gets past Buffalo linebacker Dion Crawford on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Akron, Ohio. The Zips lost the game 13-10 in OT. | PHIL MASTURZO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pitt Needs Impact Linebackers

Linebacker is the position that Pitt lost the most talent at this offseason. All-American Kyle Louis is heading to the NFL Draft and All-ACC Rasheem Biles is one of the top players available in the transfer portal.

Pitt has reportedly scheduled visits with transfer linebackers DeMarco Ward from Memphis and Lathan Croley from Holy Cross for Jan. 9.

Ward, a redshirt sophomore, had a breakout season of 63 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and two touchdowns in 2025. Croley, a sophomore, also had a breakout season of 80 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, and 1.5 sacks this past season.

The only returning starter at linebacker for the Panthers is All-ACC Honorable Mention Braylan Lovelace, who was the team's second-leading tackler with 80 stops, one sack, two pass breakups and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Cam Lindsey is also seen as a potential starter. The redshirt freshman played in place of Kyle Louis in the Military Bowl, when Louis was dealing with an injury during the season. Lindsey appeared in 13 games, making 32 tackles, five for a loss, two sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Benji Blackburn (88) is tackled by Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Cameron Lindsey (24) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Pitt Transfer Portal Visits

Here are some upcoming visits Pitt has scheduled with transfer portal recruits:

Memphis LB DeMarco Ward, R-So. — Jan. 9

Report: Holy Cross LB Lathan Croley, So. — Jan. 9

IUP DE Logan Goodwin, R-Fr. — Jan. 10

Report: Robert Morris S Xavier Styles, So. — Jan. 10

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Pittsburgh Panthers On SI on Twitter: @InsidePitt