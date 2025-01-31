Pitt Turns Season Around Thanks to Two Adjustments
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers had a strong start to the season and in ACC play, but a losing skid threatened to derail their postseason hopes.
They suffered a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and an overtime home loss to Clemson, 78-75 at home on Jan. 18.
Pitt would finally end their losing streak, as they defeated rival Syracuse on the road, 77-73 on Jan. 25, giving them their first win in three weeks.
They also overcame numerous deficits against North Carolina at home, winning 73-65 on Jan. 28 and ending the month with two wins.
The Panthers improved in their play later on in games in their victories, compared to their close home losses to the Cardinals and the Tigers.
They held the Orange to 3-for-8 shooting in the final two minutes and the Tar Heels to 1-for-11, ending that victory on a 14-2 run.
Pitt, themselves, shot 5-for-7 in the final stretch vs. Syracuse and while they only made three baskets in the final 10 minutes vs. UNC, they shot 8-for-9 from the foul line during that time and 11-for-13 on free throws in the second half.
The Panthers held leads late vs. the Cardinals and the Tigers, but failed to make the consequential plays that would have given them the win.
Those teams, did make those big plays, with guards Reyne Smith and Chase Hunter drilling 3-pointers that put both teams up five points in the final 30 seconds of each contest.
Pitt head coach Jeff Capel said that they've made the right plays in these past two wins that they've maintained the level of play needed to close out these games.
He also said that they've gotten crucial defensive plays, including important rebounds and balls they hadn't done in the defeats.
“I think we’ve gotten better at sustaining how hard we have to play for a longer, more extended period of time," Capel said.
"If you look at the last two games, really, the last four minutes, we’ve made plays. Against North Carolina, we got some 50-50 balls, we got some rebounds, whereas in the previous two home games, Clemson and Louisville, we didn’t get those 50-50 balls late. We didn’t rebound the basketball late and both those teams made us pay for it.
"Against North Carolina and Syracuse, we were able to get some stops, we were able to get a couple of rebounds against North Carolina and then we were able to score, make some free throws to extend the lead."
Panthers junior forward Cam Corhen had decent showing vs. the Orange, 12 points on 5-for-11 shooting, but improved against the Tar Heels, making five of his six shots from the field and four of his five foul shots, scoring 14 points.
Corhen also played important defensive role, as he moved from the paint and guarded the Tar Heels backcourt, helping force turnovers and tough shots.
He agreed with Capel that they've made the plays they didn't in their defeats and that it's been the
“Just making winning plays, like, you go back and watch the Clemson game, the Florida State game, and stuff like that, it just comes down to 50-50 balls that we didn’t get,” Corhen said. “But towards the end of games that we did win, those 50-50 balls, we’re getting. Big blocks, we’re getting. So, just winning plays.”
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Stays Steady in NET Rankings, Bracketology
- Former Pitt DB Finds New Home
- Pitt Lands in ESPN's Top 100 CFB Games
- WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel, Cam Corhen Preview Wake Forest
- Pitt Kicker Earns East-West Shrine Bowl Honors
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt