Former Pitt DB Finds New Home
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers player found their new home for next season, where they'll look to restart their career.
Former Pitt Defensive back Jaremiah Anglin Jr. confirmed on Twitter that he signed with Benedict College, a Division II program, for the 2025 season.
Anglin played as a safety for Lake Wales High School in Lake Wales, Fla. and was a Class of 2023 recruit.
On3 and ESPN both rated him as a four-star, with On3 ranking him No. 222 in the nation, No. 20 safety and No. 45 in Florida, while ESPN had him No. 22 at his position and No. 67 in the state. 247Sports and Rivals both had him as a three-star.
Pitt secondary coach Archie Collins recruited Anglin heavily in high school and brought him on an official visit, but he ultimately chose to play for Kentucky.
Anglin played in the spring season for the Wildcats, but severe injuries kept him from playing at all in the regular season.
He tore his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and suffered a partial meniscus tear that sidelined him for nine months. He had surgery for the ACL and meniscus tear in June 2023, but also chose to get labrum/shoulder surgery in September 2023.
Anglin then entered the transfer portal following spring practices in 2024 and landed with Pitt, but played in no games, re-entering the transfer portal on Dec. 11.
He is one of four defensive back that left the Panthers for the transfer portal, including redshirt juniors in Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, and Tamarion Crumpley, who ended up at UAB, plus redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, who went to Indiana.
Anglin is also one of 11 defensive players from Pitt to depart the program, which includes sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass who transferred to Virginia Tech.
This also features six defensive linemen, redshirt juniors in Chief Borders, who went to UNLV, Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt sophomore/walk-on Thomas Aden, who ended up at Kent State, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, who transferred to UCF.
Anglin is also one of 22 players to enter the transfer portal from the Panthers, along with 11 players on offense.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt juniors in Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, and Jake Frantl, who went to Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater.
It also features running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr., who transferred to Sacramento State, and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, wide receivers in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, who went to UNLV, and redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock, plus redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
