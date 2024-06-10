Inside The Panthers

Pitt Learns New Non-Conference Opponent

The Pitt Panthers can add another opponent to their 2024 non-conference schedule.

Stephen Thompson

Jan 23, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Jeff Capel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers can add another opponent to their 2024-25 schedule after the announcement that four mid-major teams were joining the field for the Greenbrier Tip-Off, a so-called "multi-team event" that Pitt will be participating in this coming season.

In addition to the four previously announced high-major teams that make up the main event at the Greenbrier Tip-Off, Tennessee Tech, UT Rio Grande Valley, Charleston Southern and Virginia Miliary Institute will join the field, with each team taking a trip to play one of the four high-major teams. Pitt is expected to draw VMI for an on-campus game before traveling to the Greenbrier in late November, according to a report from college basketball insider Rocco Miller.

Pitt now has a handful of non-conference games confirmed for the 2024-25 season. They'll host rival West Virginia for the 191st Backyard Brawl played on hardwood and are expected to compete in this season's installment of the ACC-SEC Challenge. At the Greenbrier Hotel during the week of Thanksgiving, Pitt will square off with two of LSU, UCF and Wisconsin following their date with the Keydets at the Petersen Events Center.

Official dates, tip-off times and television designations for these games will be announced at a later date.

VMI has won 11 games combined over the past two seasons with head coach Andrew Wilson at the helm and they will be turning over much of the top of the roster heading into this season.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel has faced the Keydets just once before during his time in Pittsburgh. He and the Panthers knocked off VMI, 94-55 in the early days of Capel's first season at Pitt in 2018. Jared Wilson-Frame led the game in scoring with 20 points on 5 made 3-pointers coming off the bench and Au'Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson each chipped in 14 points (Johnson added 10 asssists to 2 turnovers as well) in the victory.

This young team should give the Panthers a chance to tune up before they face stronger competition down in West Virginia to open the 2024-25 season.

