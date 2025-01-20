Sam Clancy Reminisces on Incredible Pitt Career
PITTSBURGH -- There have been countless Pitt Panthers that have competed as student-athlets across the various programs over the past century or so, but few represent the school better than Sam Clancy.
Clancy starred for the Pitt basketball team for four seasons from 1977-81, playing in 116 games, averaging 14.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.6 assists in 36.8 minutes per game.
He is still the only Pitt player that scored more than 1,000 points (1,671) and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in a career (1,342) and his 66 career double-doubles are also the most in Pitt history. Clancy leads the program all-time with his total rebounds and his 170 blocks rank fourth most in Pitt history.
Clancy also started all 116 games of his Pitt career, one of three players to have done so, joining felllow great Charles Smith at 12 (1985-88), and Attila Cosby (1997-99) at 55.
Pitt honored Clancy for his efforts during his playing days, retiring his No. 15 jersey at halftime during their past matchup vs. Clemson at the Petersen Events Center on Jan. 18.
“Unbelievable," Clancy said on seeing his jersey go up into the rafters. "I mean, I would say I’d describe, to be, literally, I dreamed of being up there. Never knew if I knew if I was gonna make it. There are so many great athletes, who’ve done some great things too."
Clancy is one of five players in Pitt history that has their jersey retired, which includes No. 10 for Don Hennon (1956-59), No. 34 for Billy Knight (1971-74), No. 32 for Charles Smith (1984-88) and No. 20 for Brandin Knight (1999-2003). Brandin Knight was the last one to receive a jersey retirement from Pitt, doing so on March 4, 2009.
He earned a number of accolades for his play, including Consensus All-American honors as a freshman, an AP All-American Honorable Mention as a sophomore and three-time All-Eastern 8 selections.
The Panthers succeeded as a team during Clancy’s time with the program, including four winning seasons, the 1981 Eastern 8 Tournament Championship and appearances in the 1980 NIT Tournament as a junior and the 1981 NCAA Tournament as a senior.
Clancy is a big reason for why Pitt starred during his time, but he also had great help from players like Terry Knight, the brother of Billy Knight, who helped him grow early on as a player and become a leader the program needed.
"...Played with Terry two years and Terry was our starting two-guard when I was a freshman and [Pitt head coach Tim] Grgurich would take him off the first team and put him on the second team at practice, just so he could lean on me and pound on me," Clancy said. "Grgurich would tell him, “Make him work, make him work.” So I want to give a lot of credit to him because he’s a part of my success along with all the rest of the guys that I ended up learning off of and playing with to make me a better player.”
Clancy wasn't necessarily destined for Pitt, as both Ohio State and NC State served as great opportunites for him as well.
The relationships Clancy had with the staff at Pitt, which included Grgurich, Cleve Edwards and Fran Webster and others, served as a large reason why he stayed, but another Pitt legend played a role in him sticking with the home team.
"There were other schools involved, but Tony Dorsett sealed Pitt for me," Clancy said. "Even though I was leaning towards Pitt, Tony Dorsett came off the field and I’m on the sideline of the game, they were playing Penn State or West Virginia, and he said 'Hey, stay home Sam man. I’m telling you man, Pitt will love you forever.' He told me, 'Stay home man. Do it for your family.' Cause you see the success he had. He said, 'Do it for your family man. They will love you forever.' It was a done deal then. It was a done deal.”
Clancy hails from the Hill District and starred at Fifth Avenue High School in the area, leading the team to a state championship in 1976 in the final school year before the school shut down. They finished undefeated his junior year and also ranked No. 2 in the country.
Those years spent grinding it out in the City League played a large role in Clancy's development as a basketball player and how he transitioned into college ball at Pitt. He also credits the great talent in the city and throughout western Pennsylvania, which he compared to best basketball cities in the country,
"...Fifth Avenue is everything to me, but surely my senior year," Clancy said. "Those are my foundation. Playing in the City League of Pittsburgh in those days, prepared me for college ball, cause I thought we were some of the best in country, athletes of western Pennsylvania..."
Clancy spent a long time away from Pitt following the end of his basketball career, as he played both football and basketball professionally.
He returned to Pitt 27 years after his senior season, marking the first time he was at an event on campus. Donna Sanft, a former Pitt athletics administrator, convinced Clancy to come back and finish his college degree, one of the proudest moments of his life.
"That’s part of the pride that Pittsburgh is, that’s part of the pride that the University is," Clancy said. "That’s the reason why, when I say those words out there, it’s genuine words because the university means so much to me, the city means so much to me."
Clancy is his 14th year as the Director of the Varsity Letter Club, where he works with connecting former Pitt student-athletes to those currently playing.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel praised Clancy for his impact on his team and the athletics department as a whole, as he serves as a leader for the student-athletes at the school. He was also happy that they honored Clancy when he was still alive, because he deserved to have that moment himself.
"...Sam has certainly meant a lot to me and to our program in my seven years here," Capel said. "He has an unbelievable personality. He has unbelievable pride in the University of Pittsburgh and he's a great role model to these guys of just being a really good man. And so I'm really glad that this was done where he's still here and he can see it. He can experience it. His family can experience it. It's probably something that's long overdue, but he's been as important to this program as any guy that's worn the jersey."
Clancy showed that same love back towards Capel. He sees the Pitt program going in the right direction under Capel's tutelage and that he's brought in the right personalties and people in to make it a successful team.
"I love the players that he has," Clancy said. "I love the players that he’s bringing in and I know every year with every program and every sport, you could be coaching a totally different team with NIL.
"I think Coach Capel is bringing guys in here who fit his coaching style and the way we do things here. Tough kids also."
One of those players that Clancy praised is sophomore guard Jaland Lowe, who currently wears the No.15 and will serve as the last Pitt player to ever do so. Clancy said that he loves that Lowe is the last one to wear the jersey and that he is what a Pitt student-athlete should be.
"I also want to say this about Jaland Lowe, I love Jaland Lowe," Clancy said. "To me, I am honored that he is the last guy to wear that jersey and I think he represent what Pitt is all about and the way he plays, the way he carries himself off the court, I am so honored.
"I met his mom, I can see where he gets it from, his politeness, his respectfulness. So I want to say that about Jaland because I do feel that way about him."
Clancy may have just had his jersey retired for his performances as a basketball player, but he's meant far more to the University of Pittsburgh than any shot, rebound or block he made in his career.
His impact on the student-athletes at Pitt, especially those on the men's basketball team, will continue on long after his work is done.
Senior guard Ishmael Leggett is one of the many Pitt players who looks up to Clancy for guidance and enjoys having him around the program.
"Man, he paved the way," Legget said. "He’s one of them ones in Pitt history. He’s stamped. Just having him there, like all the guys, all the former guys and we used that to our advantage. Shout out to Sam. He’s a Pitt great."
