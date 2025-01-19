Pitt Back on Bubble in Latest Bracketology
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have played poorly over these past two weeks, and it's reflected in how those in bracketology see them as well.
Pitt is on a four game losing streak, suffering a blowout 76-47 defeat to then ranked No. 4 Duke on the road on Jan. 7, a close 82-78 defeat to Louisville at home on Jan. 11, ending a 15-game winning streak at the Petersen Events Center, a road loss, 82-70 to Florida State on Jan. 15 and an overtime home loss to Clemson, 78-75 at home on Jan. 18.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN had Pitt in the "Last Four Byes" prior to the Clemson game, but following the defeat, he placed them in the "Last Four In."
This would likely put the Panthers as one of the No. 11 seeds in the NCAA Tournament and forcing them into the First Four, where they'd play at Dayton mid-week before getting a shot in the First Round that weekend, if they win of course.
Pitt has dropped 23 spots in the NET Rankings since the start of 2025, falling three spots to No. 13 after their 86-74 win over Cal (No. 129) on New Year's Day and moving down two spots to No. 15 after the 83-68 win over Stanford (No. 77) on Jan. 4, both home Quad 3 victories.
The Panthers also dropped five spots from No. 15 to No. 20, following their defeat to the Blue Devils (No. 2), a Quad 1 road loss, seven spots after their Quad 1 home loss to the Cardinals (No. 29) to No. 27, four spots to No. 31 after their loss to the Seminoles (No. 66), a Quad 1 road defeat, and two spots to No. 33 following the defeat to the Tigers.
The Panthers are 12-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, the fourth highest ranked team in the NET Rankings in their conference.
They'll look to use their strong non-conference showing and get back to winning ways in the ACC, as they fight for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, after just missing out last season.
Pitt won't play midweek, but will hit the road this weekend, facing rival Syracuse on Jan. 25 for a 12:30 p.m. tip-off.
